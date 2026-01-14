Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / DUI Refusal and DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A2000302

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bodey Towle                           

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 01/13/2026 1916 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. Richford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal / DLS

 

ACCUSED: Allen Locke                                               

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans barracks responded to a report of an ATV crash on Main Street in Richford. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator as Allen Locke and observed indicators of impairment. He was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. He was ultimately issued a citation for DUI Refusal and driving with a criminally suspended license.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/09/2026         

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

