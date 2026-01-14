St. Albans Barracks / DUI Refusal and DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2000302
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bodey Towle
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01/13/2026 1916 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. Richford, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal / DLS
ACCUSED: Allen Locke
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans barracks responded to a report of an ATV crash on Main Street in Richford. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator as Allen Locke and observed indicators of impairment. He was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. He was ultimately issued a citation for DUI Refusal and driving with a criminally suspended license.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/09/2026
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
