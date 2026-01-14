St. Albans Barracks / DUI Refusal and DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A2000302

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bodey Towle

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 01/13/2026 1916 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. Richford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal / DLS

ACCUSED: Allen Locke

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans barracks responded to a report of an ATV crash on Main Street in Richford. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator as Allen Locke and observed indicators of impairment. He was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. He was ultimately issued a citation for DUI Refusal and driving with a criminally suspended license.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/09/2026

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.