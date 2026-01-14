Government on back to school

Government sends its best wishes to all learners as they begin the 2026 academic year today. This marks an important milestone for millions of learners returning to classrooms, and those going to school for the first time, supported by dedicated teachers, school management teams, parents, and education stakeholders.

Government is ready to receive learners at public schools nationwide and assures parents and caregivers that learners who have not yet been placed will be allocated space. Provincial education departments continue to manage late applications and placement processes in line with capacity planning and infrastructure availability.

As the academic year commences, government encourages learners to remain focused, disciplined, and committed to their studies. Good health habits such as regular attendance, adequate rest, balanced nutrition, and physical activity are essential to effective learning and overall well-being. Learners are urged to make responsible choices that support both their academic success and personal development.

Parents and caregivers play a critical role in supporting learner achievement. Government calls on parents to create a safe, stable, and conducive home environment for learning by establishing daily routines, monitoring school attendance and homework.

Government is mindful of the challenges faced by communities affected by recent flash floods in parts of Limpopo Province. The safety, well-being, and continued access to education for affected learners remain a priority. The provincial department will advise when it is suitable for schooling to resume in the affected areas.

Government calls on all stakeholders; parents, educators, learners, communities, and social partners to work together to create safe, supportive, and disciplined learning environments that enable every learner to reach their full potential.

Media enquiries:

Mr Terry Vandayar, Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 082 444 9092

Mr William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates