TTP Mobile App enables push notifications

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has launched a new push notification feature within the Trusted Traveler Programs Mobile Application to allow users to receive real-time status updates.

With these up-to-date alerts, travelers can move through the application process faster, allowing CBP to review and process their TTP applications without a delay.

Applicants will receive notifications of key milestones, including submission dates, conditional approvals, approvals, and denials. Additionally, users will be able to select up to five enrollment centers in their area of interest and opt in to receive updates on interview availability.

The app can be found on Google Play or the Apple App Store. New users will see a permission pop-up the first time they open the app, prompting them to enable notifications. Selecting “Allow” will permit push notifications on the users’ phone. For existing users, notifications must be enabled from the phone’s settings.

CBP has four Trusted Traveler Programs, with millions of members worldwide benefiting from expedited entry into the United States each year. Through these programs, CBP continues to promote secure and efficient travel while strengthening international partnerships that support streamlined travel.

For more information, visit the Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) website.