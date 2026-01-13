Brewing Confidence: Essentials for New District Data Stewards – Staff Reporting and SPEDFRS

Public Districts

📣 You’re Invited!

☕ Brewing Confidence: Essentials for New District Data Stewards

🗓 Date: January 20, 2026

🕚 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM (CT)

📍 Virtual Coffee Hour Session

Join the NDE Service Desk for Brewing Confidence: Essentials for New District Data Stewards, a relaxed and informative session designed to support public district staff who are new to state reporting—or looking for a refresher!

We’ll cover key responsibilities, common data collections, helpful tools, and where to find support throughout the year. Whether you’ve been in your role for five days or five years, you’re welcome to join the conversation and connect with others in the data community.

This session will be open to all staff who may utilize Staff Reporting and SPEDFRS.

Staff Reporting and SPEDFRS: Current State and Considerations An informational, reflective, and discussion-based session; no new procedures or formal guidance will be issued.

☕ Bring your coffee and see you January 20th!

More information, including the Zoom link, can be found here.