Alan K. Hauser Joins Chris Voss's 'Lead with Empathy' as Contributing Author

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce that Alan K. Hauser, CEO of Health Discovery Corporation (HDC), is a co-author of the highly anticipated book, “Lead with Empathy,” alongside world-renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world.

In his chapter, Hauser introduces the Defendable Deal Framework, a practical way to turn alignment into agreements executives can stand behind and organizations can implement. Even strong collaborations can unravel when stakeholders’ incentives and priorities diverge. Drawing on more than two decades of building cross-functional alliances in life sciences, where technological complexity meets operational demands, he shows how to structure deals that stick.

“Empathy is how you find the real constraints before they become real problems,” said Hauser. “If you understand what your counterpart has to defend to their teams, you can craft commitments that survive not just the negotiation, but hold up when the pressure hits.”

This playbook was forged at the crossroads of breakthrough bioscience and commercialization, inspired by his teenage brother's battle with Burkitt lymphoma. The chapter reflects a lesson from precision oncology: partnerships succeed when they deliver on what matters most—patient outcomes.

At HDC, Hauser is advancing machine-learning methods developed for precision medicine and clinical decision-making. He earned his Ph.D. in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering from UC Berkeley, completed executive education at Northwestern University’s Kellogg Management Institute, and is a Certified Licensing Professional (CLP). Learn more at alankhauser.com.

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Alan Hauser as a co-author of “Lead with Empathy.” The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, delivering powerful insights from Chris Voss, Alan Hauser, and other leading professionals on how empathy is transforming leadership on a global scale.

