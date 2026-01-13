2026 State of the State

Keeping New Yorkers Healthy

Since taking office, Governor Hochul has made historic investments in New York’s health care system. Where the federal government has prioritized draconian cuts that threaten the most vulnerable New Yorkers, Governor Hochul has invested billions to strengthen and stabilize health systems, expand coverage, lower the consumer cost of care, bolster the health workforce, and drive long-term transformational change within the health sector. The Governor will build on these investments by:

Strengthening safety net hospitals by investing in transformational partnerships

Bolstering patient protections by keeping drug costs down

Keeping New Yorkers safe by safeguarding our scientifically based vaccine policies and coverage from federal politicization

Strengthening cardiac emergency readiness across the state

Increasing support and resources for New York’s older adults

Securing New York’s Energy Future

New York’s grid is already among the cleanest in the country. Governor Hochul is proving to the nation that an energy transition can be reliable, affordable, and achievable. By treating energy policy as economic policy, the Governor is ensuring that decades from now, New Yorkers will inherit a stronger, cleaner, and more secure energy future. The Governor proposes to build on these efforts by:

Introducing the NYS Affordable Utilities Omnibus Legislation, to ensure oversight and accountability for utilities

Supporting consumers to make energy investments that save them money in the long-term, from investing in weatherization to money back in their pockets for smart thermostats

Requiring data centers to pay their fair share for the massive amounts of energy they consume

Investing in a nuclear reliability backbone for a zero-emission grid and ensuring New York’s nuclear power future is built by and for New Yorkers

Protecting New York’s energy grid from cyber threats

Supporting public schools looking to deploy more solar power

Establishing a sales tax exemption for electricity sold at electric vehicle (EV) charging stations

Supporting farms through the Sun and Soil Program

Protecting New York’s Environment

For decades, New York has led the nation in environmental protection. Today, under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York is once again setting the standard by embracing an ambitious, transformative vision for building a clean, resilient, and sustainable future. Governor Hochul’s environmental agenda remains clear: protect our natural resources, hold polluters accountable, and build more resilient communities. The Governor proposes to:

Continuing record investments in the Environmental Protection Fund to safeguard natural resources

Increasing New York’s commitment to clean water projects statewide

Investing in coastal resiliency for local communities

Mitigating flood risk through FloodSafe NY

Enhancing the implementation of waterfront revitalization plans

Expanding access to state parks for all New Yorkers

Establishing the New York State Parks Trades Corps

Building Resilient Communities for New Yorkers

Every New Yorker should have the chance to build a life they’re proud of. Governor Hochul is leveling the playing field by investing in New Yorkers’ independence, dignity, and opportunity. The Governor is doubling down on previous investments by: