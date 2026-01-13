2026 State of the State
Since taking office, Governor Hochul has made historic investments in New York’s health care system. Where the federal government has prioritized draconian cuts that threaten the most vulnerable New Yorkers, Governor Hochul has invested billions to strengthen and stabilize health systems, expand coverage, lower the consumer cost of care, bolster the health workforce, and drive long-term transformational change within the health sector. The Governor will build on these investments by:
- Strengthening safety net hospitals by investing in transformational partnerships
- Bolstering patient protections by keeping drug costs down
- Keeping New Yorkers safe by safeguarding our scientifically based vaccine policies and coverage from federal politicization
- Strengthening cardiac emergency readiness across the state
- Increasing support and resources for New York’s older adults
Securing New York’s Energy Future
New York’s grid is already among the cleanest in the country. Governor Hochul is proving to the nation that an energy transition can be reliable, affordable, and achievable. By treating energy policy as economic policy, the Governor is ensuring that decades from now, New Yorkers will inherit a stronger, cleaner, and more secure energy future. The Governor proposes to build on these efforts by:
- Introducing the NYS Affordable Utilities Omnibus Legislation, to ensure oversight and accountability for utilities
- Supporting consumers to make energy investments that save them money in the long-term, from investing in weatherization to money back in their pockets for smart thermostats
- Requiring data centers to pay their fair share for the massive amounts of energy they consume
- Investing in a nuclear reliability backbone for a zero-emission grid and ensuring New York’s nuclear power future is built by and for New Yorkers
- Protecting New York’s energy grid from cyber threats
- Supporting public schools looking to deploy more solar power
- Establishing a sales tax exemption for electricity sold at electric vehicle (EV) charging stations
- Supporting farms through the Sun and Soil Program
Protecting New York’s Environment
For decades, New York has led the nation in environmental protection. Today, under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York is once again setting the standard by embracing an ambitious, transformative vision for building a clean, resilient, and sustainable future. Governor Hochul’s environmental agenda remains clear: protect our natural resources, hold polluters accountable, and build more resilient communities. The Governor proposes to:
- Continuing record investments in the Environmental Protection Fund to safeguard natural resources
- Increasing New York’s commitment to clean water projects statewide
- Investing in coastal resiliency for local communities
- Mitigating flood risk through FloodSafe NY
- Enhancing the implementation of waterfront revitalization plans
- Expanding access to state parks for all New Yorkers
- Establishing the New York State Parks Trades Corps
Building Resilient Communities for New Yorkers
Every New Yorker should have the chance to build a life they’re proud of. Governor Hochul is leveling the playing field by investing in New Yorkers’ independence, dignity, and opportunity. The Governor is doubling down on previous investments by:
- Strengthening care and opportunities for New Yorkers with behavioral health needs, veterans and people with disabilities
- Addressing today’s most urgent behavioral health challenges and creating stability so New Yorkers can thrive
- Making New York a more inclusive state for people with disabilities through a suite of initiatives to promote independence, dignity, education and opportunity for every New Yorker
