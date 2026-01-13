Matthew Oldford Halifax, a construction and property development professional recognized for his dual expertise in finance and building.

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the near completion of a 17-unit multifamily project on Prince Albert Road, Matthew Oldford Halifax is preparing to break ground on two new purpose-built student-housing developments in Halifax’s South End. The projects reflect his ongoing commitment to quality construction, community impact, and the long-term enhancement of Halifax’s rental supply.

Matthew Oldford Halifax began his career in construction more than two decades ago, developing a reputation for integrity, adaptability, and craftsmanship. After studying at Halifax Community College, he gained early experience with a local builder and later advanced into management roles overseeing residential and commercial roofing projects. His early years in the trades provided practical insights into client relations, project budgets, and quality control—skills that continue to inform his work today.

In 2007, Matthew Oldford Halifax expanded his credentials by completing the Canadian Securities Course (CSC) and Life Licence Qualification Program (LLQP), moving into financial planning and mortgage advising. His time in finance deepened his understanding of investment strategy and risk management, shaping the disciplined approach he now applies to development planning. This rare combination of financial literacy and construction acumen has positioned Matthew Oldford Halifax as a distinctive figure within Halifax’s development community.

After returning full-time to construction in 2017, Matthew Oldford Halifax launched Matty’s Renos, a design-build company known for transparency and client-first execution. The firm quickly gained traction through renovation and conversion projects that transformed underutilized properties into modern, efficient living spaces. By 2018, Matthew Oldford Halifax had transitioned from renovation work to large-scale, multi-unit development—marking a new chapter defined by strategic investment and community value creation.

The 17-unit Prince Albert Road project represents a culmination of that evolution. Combining aesthetic design with practical function, the building serves as a model for sustainable urban development in Halifax. Matthew Oldford Halifax oversaw every stage of the process—from permitting and financing to construction supervision—ensuring each aspect aligned with his long-standing philosophy of craftsmanship and accountability.

“Every project is an opportunity to contribute to the community while delivering real, measurable value,” said Matthew Oldford Halifax. “Halifax continues to grow, and thoughtful, well-executed housing development can meet that demand responsibly.”

The upcoming student-housing developments in Halifax’s South End are designed to address one of the city’s most urgent challenges: the shortage of purpose-built accommodations for students and young professionals. Each site will feature modern layouts, energy-efficient systems, and shared amenity spaces to foster a sense of connection among residents. For Matthew Oldford Halifax, these initiatives are more than construction projects—they are investments in the social and economic vitality of the region.

Beyond his professional work, Matt Oldford Halifax remains committed to social impact and mentorship. He regularly supports Feed Halifax and other food-security initiatives while encouraging younger tradespeople to develop both technical skill and business acumen. His leadership emphasizes the balance between professional ambition and community responsibility, underscoring a philosophy that building success is inseparable from building people.

As Halifax continues its rapid growth, Matthew Oldford Halifax aims to remain at the forefront of quality-driven, purpose-minded development. His current portfolio reflects a clear progression—from renovation to full-scale development—anchored by values of transparency, discipline, and civic contribution. Each new project further solidifies his reputation as a trusted, forward-thinking developer in Halifax’s modern real-estate landscape.

About Matthew Oldford Halifax

Matthew Oldford Halifax is a construction and property development professional based in Halifax, Halifax. With a foundation in both construction and finance, he combines hands-on craftsmanship with strategic investment insight. After founding Matty’s Renos in 2018, he expanded into multi-unit development, including a 17-unit project on Prince Albert Road and two new student-housing buildings in Halifax’s South End. Matthew Oldford Halifax is known for his commitment to integrity, transparency, and community engagement, as well as his volunteer work supporting food-security programs and mentorship initiatives within the trades.

