Sammy Gara Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sammy Gara, founder of ZenLiving and internationally recognized Master of Zen Living, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how resilience, inner work, and authentic leadership create lasting success and personal transformation.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Gara explores how resilience and reinvention unlock personal evolution, and breaks down how leading with intuition, integrity, and conscious awareness empowers individuals to navigate uncertainty and build purpose-driven lives.“True success begins within—when you lead from alignment, everything else follows,” said Gara.Sammy’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/sammy-gara

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.