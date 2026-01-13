Wendell Miller Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wendell Miller, founder of 346 Is Life, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where he shares how integrity, resilience, and inner alignment shape authentic leadership and lasting impact.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Miller explores how spirituality, creativity, and disciplined self-reflection can unlock personal power, and breaks down how leading with truth, consistency, and integrity allows individuals to rise beyond circumstance and inspire others through example.“Integrity is the truth that sets people free,” said Miller.Wendell’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/wendell-miller

