OpenLight Attending PIC Summit 2026

19 January 2026 - Plug and Play Tech Center, Sunnyvale, California

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenLight ’s silicon photonics heterogeneous integration technology is core to the manufacture of next-generation, semiconductor chips used in datacom, telecom, LiDAR, HPC, AI, and optical computing markets. It improves performance, power, efficiency, and reliability.The company's CEO, Dr Adam Carter, will be in attendance at PIC Summit, an exclusive invitation-only event focusing on the future of photonics and their use in creating faster, more efficient chips for data centers and applications relying on high-speed data transfer. The event takes place on 19 January at Sunnyvale, CA's Plug and Play Tech Center.OpenLight has made its open-platform PDK available to engineers to design and manufacture bespoke Photonics Application Specific Integrated Circuits (PASIC) for their own industries, extending the global reach and uptake of silicon photonics technology.OpenLight – making photonics simple.To arrange a meeting contact: sales@openlightphotonics.com.###About OpenLightOpenLight is the world leader in custom PASIC design.OpenLight’s PASIC technology and Photonics Development Kit (PDK) integrate all the components of silicon photonics devices, both active and passive components, into one chip. Its executive and engineering teams deliver the world’s first open silicon photonics platform with integrated lasers, modulators, amplifiers and detectors to improve the performance, power efficiency and reliability of designs for datacom, AI, high-performance computing, telecom, automotive and industrial sensing, IoT sensing, healthcare and quantum computing applications.The company secured Series A funding in August 2025 and this, combined with its 360-strong patent portfolio is enabling OpenLight to bring optical solutions to places it has never been before and underpin technologies and innovation that weren’t previously possible. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, with offices in Silicon Valley.Read more at www.openlightphotonics.com

