Individual Indicted and Arrested for Carjacking

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – On January 7, 2026, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Jeremy Ruiz-Rosario, 22 years of age, of Trujillo Alto, with two carjackings, announced W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico. Both carjackings were conducted at the same time, in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. Ruiz-Rosario and others, brandishing firearms, carjacked two adult females. On January 12, 2026, the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Ruiz-Rosario.

