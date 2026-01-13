DNREC Awards Record Improvement Grants for Local Parks

The town of Laurel received an ORPT grant in 2020 to help build a nature-themed playground in Tidewater Park. Photo by DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control awarded 18 matching grants totaling nearly $2.2 million — the largest in the program’s history — to help local and county governments acquire parkland, design and build parks and trails, and construct outdoor recreational facilities.

“Parks and trails are essential to the well-being of our communities,” Governor Matt Meyer said. “This record investment will help cities and towns across Delaware create welcoming, accessible outdoor spaces, especially in communities that have too often been left out. By partnering with local governments, we’re making sure every Delawarean has a place to gather, play and connect with the outdoors.”

The Outdoor Recreation Parks and Trails (ORPT) Program, formerly known as the Delaware Land and Water Conservation Trust Fund, is a matching grant program for local, county and municipal park systems. The program was established in 1986 with annual deposits from real estate transfer tax to grow the Trust. Today, the Trust-generated income funds the program in its entirety.

“The grants paid for by this trust enable towns, cities and counties to preserve land and create recreational opportunities in our communities,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson. “It is a great investment in the future of Delaware, and we value the work local governments do to make enjoyable green spaces for their constituents and ours.”

The ORPT Program funds a variety of parks and recreation initiatives, with half of the 2025 projects receiving an incentive for sponsors who prioritize projects where they are needed most. The state program provides up to 50% funding for projects sponsored by municipalities and counties and up to 75% funding for projects in under-resourced communities. The 2025 awardees include:

Kent County

• City of Harrington, $125,000 for an outdoor pavilion with picnic tables, trash receptacles and restrooms that meet the standards of the American with Disabilities Act (ADA); lighting and electric for paths and green spaces; and the extension of the trail at the Parks and Recreation Park

• Town of Little Creek, $90,000 for construction and installation of a bathroom at the Town Park

New Castle County

• Village of Ardentown, $8,000 for a double bay swing set in the playground

• City of Delaware City, $25,000 for ADA-compliant playground equipment at the Community Center and 7th Street Park (including teen-focused amenities)

• City of New Castle, $190,000 to design a bike path along the Delaware River from Lukens Drive Industrial Park to Twin Spans Industrial Park and the Bull Hill Historic area

• Town of Townsend, $25,000 for new age-appropriate play structures and fencing, and to plan for a splash pad and/or community dog park at the South and Commerce Street playground

• City of Wilmington, $190,000 for new ADA-complaint, accessible play features, a basketball court and picnic tables at Eastlake Park

• New Castle County, $190,000 for a new inclusive playground, including surfacing and shade structures, at Glasgow Park

Sussex County

• Town of Bethany Beach, $150,000 for an ADA-compliant playground with rubber surfacing, curbs and a sidewalk at the Municipal Children’s Playground

• Town of Georgetown, $190,000 for a trailhead/parking area with bicycle racks, trash receptacle, benches, a bike repair station, outdoor hydration solution, an informational kiosk and lighting at Parsons Lane

• Town of Laurel, $28,125 for a parking area and trailhead at Tidewater Park

• City of Lewes, $150,000 for ADA-complaint pathways to connect playgrounds, restrooms, courts and the marina at Canalfront Park

• City of Milford, $190,000 for an entrance road, parking lot, trail construction, fencing and a gate at Deep Branch Park

• Town of Millville, $150,000 for planning, design and engineering of a parking lot at Evans Park

• Town of Milton, $83,250 to redesign the rail-to-trail roadway crossing with perpendicular alignments, wider ramps and warning signs at Federal Street

• City of Seaford, $190,000 to resurface six tennis courts and replace fencing at Seaford High School

• Town of Selbyville, $101,250 to install fitness equipment on the walking trail; add fencing to the ball field and park perimeter; and complete site work for a new ballfield at the Town Park

• Sussex County, $100,000 to construct a park entrance along Gravel Hill Road, stabilize the access road, install stormwater control, create interpretive and wayfinding signs, and develop an ADA-compliant parking area at the Forest of the Broadkill Preserve

The total investment for all park improvements, including the local share, is $11.5 million for 2026. The ORPT program has provided over $38 million in matching grant assistance to local, county and state government since it was created in 1986. To learn more about the program, visit the dnrec.delaware.gov/parks/planning/recreation-parks-trails/ webpage.

