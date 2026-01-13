Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Introduces COMBI WVD Vacuum Booster Pump Unit

The new COMBI WVD vacuum booster pump unit is an expansion to the existing COMBI series and consists of a PANDA vacuum booster and DuoVane two-stage oil-lubricated rotary vane vacuum pump. Source: Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions.

ASSLAR, GERMANY, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions – a member of the global Busch Group – announces the launch of the COMBI WVD vacuum booster pump unit. This compact unit offers high performance and a small footprint. It is an expansion to the existing COMBI series and consists of a PANDA vacuum booster and a DuoVane two-stage oil-lubricated rotary vane vacuum pump.

The COMBI WVD vacuum booster pump unit features high pumping speed and low ultimate pressure, from atmosphere down to the 10-3 hPa (mbar) range. This makes it ideal for both stand-alone operation and use as backing pump for high vacuum pumps, such as turbomolecular vacuum pumps. The COMBI WVD pump unit is the successor to the CombiLine WD.

COMBI WVD vacuum booster pump units are particularly ideal for vacuum coating or drying applications and are also well suited for use in metallurgy, Research & Development, and other industries. They are available with various configurations of PANDA vacuum boosters and DuoVane rotary vane vacuum pumps. To ensure optimal adaptability to each customer’s process as well as long-term operational reliability of each individual setup, customized configuration options are supported. Pfeiffer also provides a variety of accessories, including control units for the vacuum booster and the rotary vane vacuum pump, oil mist separators, gas-ballast valve kits and spare parts.

Reliable vacuum generation with low maintenance

The COMBI WVD series ensures reliable vacuum generation, making it also well suited for applications in R&D or the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. This is made possible by the contact-free operation of the PANDA vacuum boosters in the process chamber. In addition, certain configurations can utilize optional magnetic couplings for both vacuum pump and booster, eliminating the need for conventional shaft seals. This design also minimizes maintenance needs and contributes to overall cost efficiency.

Additionally, the PANDA vacuum booster is equipped with an integrated bypass valve that protects the vacuum pump unit against overloading and overheating, enhancing the reliability and safety of the COMBI WVD.



