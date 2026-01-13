China Top molding machine Exporter Showcases High-Efficiency Solutions at FEICON BATIMATEC

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where foam-product manufacturers face increasing demands for higher throughput, reduced changeover times and greater flexibility, the “ China Top molding machine Exporter ” ― Hangzhou Fuyang Dongshan Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd. (“Dongshan”) is poised to present its high-efficiency mould-changing technology during the upcoming FEICON BATIMATEC exhibition. With nearly 20 years of experience in EPS and EPP foam-machinery manufacturing, Dongshan’s strategic position in Hangzhou (close to major Chinese ports) underpins its export capability and global service footprint. As foam-shaping demand grows in packaging, construction insulation and cold-chain logistics, the company’s innovative mould-changing system aims to address common pain points such as long downtime, energy waste and limited product versatility.Market environment and why mould-change mattersThe foam-machinery sector is now evolving beyond raw capacity to emphasise changeover speed, energy efficiency and product diversity. Traditional foam-moulding lines often suffer from extended idle time when switching moulds for different product types. This reduces overall equipment effectiveness and increases cost per unit. In response, advanced solutions emphasise rapid mould change, dual-density production capability and integrated control systems.Dongshan’s new type quick mould-changing machine responds directly to this shift. By shortening mould-change time and incorporating precision hydraulic, steam and vacuum control, the system enables manufacturers to adapt production lines rapidly to market shifts—an increasingly vital capability in global competitive environments.Company profile and export-ready infrastructureDongshan has built a strong foundation that supports its role as a major exporter of moulding machines:The company specialises in EPS and EPP foam-plastics machines, integrating independent R&D, manufacturing, sales and service.Based in Hangzhou (Fuyang District), its location is beneficial for export logistics given proximity to Shanghai and Ningbo ports.Since 2007, Dongshan’s equipment has passed CE certification and ISO 9001 quality-management certification; the business is recognised as a high-tech enterprise and holds over 48 utility-model patents and 6 invention patents.The company’s product line spans auto block-moulding machines, auto pre-expander machines, auto shape-moulding machines, cutting machines, recycling machines and auxiliary equipment.Its guiding principle remains “Brand based on quality, bright future based on service.” Export markets include more than fifty countries worldwide.These factors combined mean that Dongshan arrives at the FEICON BATIMATEC event not just as a product vendor, but as a global partner offering export-ready machines, technical support and service infrastructure.Product highlight: New-type Quick Mold Changing MachineCentral to the company’s showcase is the “New Type Quick Mold Changing Machine,” designed specifically for EPS/EPP foam production. Key features include:Mechanical and pipeline structureSelf-contained insulated mould cavity to reduce heat loss during heating and demoulding, with reported steam-energy savings up to 30%.Horizontal dual-material barrels support dual-density production via feeding, vacuum and pulse-feeding systems.Quick-plug material-gun connectors in stainless steel for fast and accurate connection.Mould body composed of high-strength steel, bevel-work finished, gas-welded, then annealed for durability.Hydraulic systemDigital encoder controls smooth mould-shift strokes. Triple safety interlocks (mechanical, hydraulic, electrical) meet high safety standards.Quick mould-change system reported to complete in under 5 minutes when correctly configured.Steam heating and control systemRemote-controlled steam valve ensures stable flow with ±0.2 bar accuracy.Electric proportional valve used to adjust air pressure and control feeding, demoulding and barrel pressures via touch-screen interface.Single-machine energy-recovery system enhances vacuum efficiency and reportedly reduces vacuum power consumption by more than half.Electrical control systemPLC controller paired with a touch-screen for real-time monitoring, fault alarms and operational protection.Designed for intuitive operation and safe user experience.Technical specificationsExample models: EPS1070FHS with mould size 1070×870 mm and cycle time 45-85 s; EPS1270FHS at 1270×1070 mm, cycle 60-120 s; and larger sizes up to 1870×1670 mm with equivalent cycle times and 15-16 t machine weight.Suitable for medium- to large-sized foam-product manufacturing where changeover speed and flexible moulding are required.In sum, this machine embodies a step toward production-line agility: rapid mould change, dual-density capability, energy recovery, automation and control consistency.Applications and customer impactManufacturers in foam-shaping sectors can leverage this mould-change machine across multiple application scenarios:Packaging inserts & protective foam: Rapid switch from one product insert size to another is common in custom packaging. The quick-mould system enables fewer idle hours and faster time-to-production when SKU mixes change.Construction insulation components: Foam blocks or shaped insulation panels may require different moulds for wall inserts, cornices or architectural elements. The ability to swap moulds in minutes supports better line utilisation.Cold-chain logistics liner production: Insulated containers often need varied internal geometries; the dual-density capability supports heavier or lighter inserts depending on application, while quick changeover helps meet varying order profiles.Automotive or sports-equipment foam parts: These often have complex shapes and limited batch runs; rapid mould adaptation and accurate control over density and cavity pressure enhance flexibility and responsiveness.From a customer perspective, adoption of this machine yields operational benefits: reduced downtime during mould changes, tighter control over production parameters, potential energy savings and greater responsiveness to market demands. For global buyers, the fact that Dongshan exports widely suggests support for international deployment and service.Strategic implications for the FEICON BATIMATEC appearanceDongshan's participation at FEICON BATIMATEC can be viewed strategically from several angles:It affirms the company’s commitment to global markets beyond its home base, offering machines suitable for diverse production-environments.The quick-mould-change machine offers a tangible response to the increasing demand for agility in foam-production, aligning with industry trends toward flexible manufacturing and lean equipment utilisation.For attendees, the opportunity to see live demonstrations or technical discussions around mould-change time, dual-density production and energy-recovery systems could help in assessing equipment-fit for emerging foam-product needs.The event also provides a venue for Dongshan to underscore its export-capability: its experience, certifications, service network and production-capacity present less risk for overseas buyers evaluating Chinese-machinery partners.In effect, Dongshan’s presence and product showcase at FEICON BATIMATEC signals that the mould-changing element is no longer a peripheral feature but a key operational lever in foam-production lines.What buyers should considerManufacturers evaluating moulding machines with quick mould-changing capability should reflect on several criteria:Mould-change time: How many minutes does the machine require for mould removal and installation? The under-5-minute target is relevant in high-mix, low-volume flows.Dual-density or multi-material support: Does the machine accommodate switching between densities or materials without major retooling? Dual-material barrels in Dongshan’s design point to such flexibility.Energy-recovery and efficiency systems: Given high steam and vacuum energy costs in foam-production, features that reduce heat loss, recover vacuum energy and optimise heating/ cooling cycles contribute to lifecycle cost savings.Automation and control interfaces: The availability of touch-screens, PLCs, remote diagnostics, and integrated safety interlocks supports easier operation and lower training burden.Global service footprint and export readiness: For buyers outside the manufacturer’s home market, the supplier’s export logistics, certifications (CE/ISO) and service networks matter to ensure uptime and parts availability.Application adaptability: The ability to handle different product sizes, mould changes, material densities and batch sizes is critical for manufacturers switching between packaging, insulation or automotive foam parts.As the foam-machinery market continues to shift toward agile manufacturing, Dongshan’s quick-mould-change machine offers a compelling example of how equipment suppliers are adapting. By emphasising mould-change speed, energy efficiency, dual-density capability and export-ready infrastructure, the company positions itself as a credible partner for foam-product manufacturers seeking operational improvement.For more information about the company’s portfolio, technical specifications and export service network, please visit: https://www.dongshaneps.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.