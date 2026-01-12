Senate Bill 1128 Printer's Number 1384
PENNSYLVANIA, January 12 - Section 4. Commercial buildings.
The owner of a commercial building shall install, or cause to
be installed, in accordance with the manufacturer's requirements
and the National Fire Protection Association 715 Standard, as
that standard is published as of the effective date of this
section, fuel gas detectors in any room that contains an
appliance that combusts propane, natural gas or liquefied
petroleum gas, or in other areas that could be susceptible to a
propane, natural gas or liquefied petroleum gas leak, if fuel
gas detectors are not already present.
Section 5. Dwellings.
The following requirements apply to a dwelling:
(1) At the time of each occupancy, the landlord shall
provide fuel gas detectors in accordance with section 3, if
fuel gas detectors are not already present. Each fuel gas
detector must be in working condition. After notification in
writing by the tenant of any deficiency in a fuel gas
detector, the landlord shall repair or replace the fuel gas
detector. If the landlord did not know and had not been
notified of the need to repair or replace a fuel gas
detector, the landlord's failure to repair or replace the
fuel gas detector may not be considered evidence of
negligence in a subsequent civil action arising from death,
property loss or personal injury.
(2) The tenant shall keep the fuel gas detector
connected to the electrical service in the building or, if
battery-operated, keep charged batteries in the fuel gas
detector, and shall test the fuel gas detector periodically
and refrain from disabling the fuel gas detector.
Section 6. Municipal enforcement.
