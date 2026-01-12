Submit Release
Senate Bill 1128 Printer's Number 1384

PENNSYLVANIA, January 12 - Section 4. Commercial buildings.

The owner of a commercial building shall install, or cause to

be installed, in accordance with the manufacturer's requirements

and the National Fire Protection Association 715 Standard, as

that standard is published as of the effective date of this

section, fuel gas detectors in any room that contains an

appliance that combusts propane, natural gas or liquefied

petroleum gas, or in other areas that could be susceptible to a

propane, natural gas or liquefied petroleum gas leak, if fuel

gas detectors are not already present.

Section 5. Dwellings.

The following requirements apply to a dwelling:

(1) At the time of each occupancy, the landlord shall

provide fuel gas detectors in accordance with section 3, if

fuel gas detectors are not already present. Each fuel gas

detector must be in working condition. After notification in

writing by the tenant of any deficiency in a fuel gas

detector, the landlord shall repair or replace the fuel gas

detector. If the landlord did not know and had not been

notified of the need to repair or replace a fuel gas

detector, the landlord's failure to repair or replace the

fuel gas detector may not be considered evidence of

negligence in a subsequent civil action arising from death,

property loss or personal injury.

(2) The tenant shall keep the fuel gas detector

connected to the electrical service in the building or, if

battery-operated, keep charged batteries in the fuel gas

detector, and shall test the fuel gas detector periodically

and refrain from disabling the fuel gas detector.

Section 6. Municipal enforcement.

