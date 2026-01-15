UMEVO Redefines Productivity with Note Plus: The Dual-Mode AI Recorder for Crystal-Clear Notes

UMEVO Products UMEVO Product Use Case

UMEVO Note Plus, a revolutionary AI voice recorder designed to transform how professionals capture and manage information.

CO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UMEVO, a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence and audio processing, today announced the global availability of the UMEVO Note Plus. This hardware-software integrated device is designed to bridge the gap between traditional voice recording and modern Large Language Model (LLM) analysis. By combining a MagSafe-compatible form factor with a dual-sensor recording system, UMEVO aims to streamline the workflow for professionals who rely on accurate documentation of calls, meetings, and lectures.

The Shift from Manual Note-Taking to AI Automation

In the current professional landscape, the volume of verbal information exchanged in virtual meetings and phone calls has grown exponentially. However, the ability to capture, retain, and organize this information has not kept pace. Traditional digital voice recorders lack connectivity and intelligence, while smartphone apps are often restricted by operating system limitations regarding call recording and background privacy permissions.

The UMEVO Note Plus enters the market as a dedicated hardware solution intended to solve these specific friction points. Under the brand philosophy "Record freely. Transcribe wisely," the device decouples the recording function from the smartphone’s operating system while maintaining seamless physical integration via magnetic attachment.

Addressing the "Call Recording" Challenge

One of the significant technical challenges in the mobile industry has been recording phone calls on iOS and Android devices due to increasing software restrictions. The UMEVO Note Plus utilizes a piezoelectric vibration sensor (conduction technology) to capture audio.

Unlike software-based solutions that require conference call merging or third-party dialers, the Note Plus physically attaches to the back of the mobile phone via MagSafe or a magnetic ring. When switched to "Call Mode," the device captures the sound vibrations directly from the phone’s chassis. This hardware-level approach ensures high-fidelity capture of both sides of the conversation without bypassing OS security protocols, providing a legal and functional solution for journalists, legal professionals, and business executives.

Dual-Engine Audio Capture

The device features a distinct toggle switch that activates two different recording profiles:

Call Recording Mode: Optimizes the sensor for vibration pickup, isolating the conversation from background noise.

Note/Meeting Mode: Activates a high-sensitivity air-conduction microphone designed for open environments, suitable for conference rooms, lecture halls, and face-to-face interviews.

Post-Processing with Advanced LLMs

While hardware captures the data, the UMEVO ecosystem utilizes advanced artificial intelligence to process it. The accompanying UMEVO software suite integrates with leading Large Language Models (such as GPT-5 and Gemini) to transform raw audio into structured text.

Key capabilities of the AI integration include:

Multilingual Recognition: The system supports transcription and translation in over 140 languages, effectively acting as an asynchronous interpreter for international business communications.

Contextual Summarization: Beyond simple speech-to-text, the AI engine analyzes the context of the conversation to generate specific outputs, including "Leader" summaries, mind maps, and action-item lists.

Speaker Diarization: The algorithm can distinguish between different voices in a recording, automatically assigning text to "Speaker A," "Speaker B," etc., which is critical for accurate meeting minutes.

Design and Portability

The UMEVO Note Plus is engineered for portability. With an ultra-slim profile measuring approximately [insert thickness, e.g., 7mm], it is designed to remain attached to the back of a smartphone without adding significant bulk. The chassis is crafted from aluminum alloy, ensuring durability while maintaining a lightweight footprint. The device supports USB-C data transfer and charging, aligning with the current universal standard for electronic accessories.

Privacy and Data Security

In an era of heightened data sensitivity, UMEVO has structured its data handling to prioritize user control. Recordings are stored locally on the device’s generous internal memory before being synced to the application. The cloud processing required for AI transcription is encrypted, ensuring that sensitive business intelligence and personal conversations remain secure throughout the transcription pipeline.

Availability

The UMEVO Note Plus is available for purchase immediately through the official UMEVO website and select digital retail partners. The package includes the recorder, a USB-C cable, and a magnetic ring for compatibility with non-MagSafe devices.

For technical specifications and software compatibility information, please visit UMEVO official website.

About UMEVO

UMEVO is a consumer electronics and AI software brand focused on redefining the human-computer interaction experience through voice. By merging high-precision recording hardware with cloud-based intelligence, UMEVO provides tools that enhance cognitive productivity. The company serves a global user base ranging from students and content creators to corporate executives, adhering to the mission of making voice data accessible, searchable, and actionable.

Legal Disclaimer:

