Tuesday, January 13, 2026

CANADA, December 1 - Note: All times local

Prince Rupert, British Columbia

9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with leadership of Coastal First Nations.

11:40 a.m. The Prime Minister will visit a local business.

Vancouver, British Columbia

2:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Beijing, People’s Republic of China.

Tuesday, January 13, 2026

