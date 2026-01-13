Tuesday, January 13, 2026
CANADA, December 1 - Note: All times local
Prince Rupert, British Columbia
9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with leadership of Coastal First Nations.
11:40 a.m. The Prime Minister will visit a local business.
Vancouver, British Columbia
2:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Beijing, People’s Republic of China.
