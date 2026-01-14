Bobby Launches Trend Score, a Discipline-First Framework for Day Traders

The Future of Trading is Here

Trend Score is a discipline-first, AI-driven framework designed to help traders maintain directional focus and reduce overtrading.

Longer term, we believe there is an opportunity to build the kind of platform retail traders were promised years ago, one that prioritizes better decision-making instead of more activity.” — Danyal Ali

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bobby™ , a trading technology company focused on improving decision quality for retail traders, today announced the launch of Trend Score, a proprietary framework and algorithm designed to help traders maintain directional focus during the trading session.Bobby is a quantitative engine that analyzes market behavior prior to the open and applies AI-driven evaluation throughout the session to produce a single, continuously informed Trend Score for SPY 0DTE. Rather than requiring traders to interpret charts or react to constant signals, the framework is designed to maintain directional alignment as market conditions evolve.Trend Score synthesizes market behavior, including liquidity dynamics and positioning patterns, into a single directional reference. The system is intentionally paired with behavioral constraints, including a one-trade-per-day approach, to reduce overtrading and emotionally driven decisions.During an initial 30-day evaluation period, Trend Score demonstrated over 90 percent directional alignment with same-day market movement. These observations are not indicative of future performance.“Most tools in this space focus on generating more signals,” said Danyal Ali, Founder of Bobby. “Our belief is that the real problem isn’t access to information. It’s the lack of structure and discipline in how decisions are made. For too long, day trading has been treated like gambling because participants are encouraged to react constantly. We built Bobby to impose restraint.”Ali added, “Industry data often suggests that more than 97 percent of day traders fail to achieve consistent profitability over time. While trading always carries risk, we believe this outcome is largely behavioral. At Bobby, most subscribers who have shared their profit and loss data are currently profitable. This data is self-reported, limited in scope, and not a guarantee of future results, but it suggests we are moving in the right direction.”Bobby approaches this challenge by offering what the company describes as discipline as a service. Rather than simply delivering data, the product is designed to encourage traders to focus on one direction per day, limit themselves to a single trade, and begin with constrained capital exposure. The goal is not increased activity, but improved consistency and control.Unlike traditional signal platforms, Bobby does not execute trades, provide investment advice, or promise outcomes. Trend Score does not replace price action. It is designed to complement it, and in conditions where price action may be misleading, the framework is intended to help maintain directional context rather than react to short-term noise.For experienced traders, Trend Score functions as an additional confluence layer, offering orientation when execution matters most and emotional pressure is highest. Bobby describes the framework as a compass, providing directional alignment without attempting to define every move.“Technology has made trading faster, but not better,” Ali said. “Recent advances in agentic systems and applied AI make it possible to encode discipline directly into software rather than relying on willpower alone. Longer term, we believe there is an opportunity to build the kind of platform retail traders were promised years ago, one that prioritizes better decision-making instead of more activity.”Trend Score is available through Bobby’s platform via subscription , with annual plans priced at $999 and monthly plans priced at $299.Important DisclosuresBobby does not provide investment advice, trade execution, or personalized recommendations. Historical analysis, directional alignment observations, and self-reported user outcomes are provided for informational purposes only and do not guarantee future results. Trading securities involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. Bobby’s tools are designed to support decision-making discipline and do not eliminate risk.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.