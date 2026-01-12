MPD Makes an Arrest in Georgia Avenue Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces two arrests in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, January 10, 2026, at approximately 6:22 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects assaulted the victim and demanded money from the victim. The second suspect took the victim’s wallet that was lying on the ground. A short time later, two of the suspects were located and arrested.

30-year-old Markus Anthony Nava, of no fixed address, was charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

24-year-old Ashley Smith, of no fixed address, was charged with Theft Two.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26004323

###