Berlin Barracks // Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A3000264

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/12/2026 @ 0648 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: George's Way, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Jason Siegel

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: Justin Murray

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police received a report of a citizen dispute between Jason Siegel and Justin Murray. Investigation revealed that Siegel approached Murray with an axe which caused Murray to fear serious bodily injury. Murray disarmed Siegal, and Siegal was place under arrest and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2026 @ 1400 hours

COURT: Washington County Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Released on Conditions

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.