Berlin Barracks // Aggravated Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3000264
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/12/2026 @ 0648 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: George's Way, Waterbury
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Jason Siegel
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: Justin Murray
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police received a report of a citizen dispute between Jason Siegel and Justin Murray. Investigation revealed that Siegel approached Murray with an axe which caused Murray to fear serious bodily injury. Murray disarmed Siegal, and Siegal was place under arrest and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2026 @ 1400 hours
COURT: Washington County Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Released on Conditions
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
