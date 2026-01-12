What are "Novel" Drugs?

"Novel" drugs are new drugs never before approved or marketed in the U.S. See Drugs@FDA for information about all of CDER’s approved drugs and biological products.

FDA Novel Drug Therapy Approvals for 2026

No. Drug Name Active Ingredient Approval Date FDA-approved use on approval date*
1. Zycubo copper histidinate 1/12/2026 To treat Menkes disease