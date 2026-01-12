What are "Novel" Drugs? "Novel" drugs are new drugs never before approved or marketed in the U.S. See Drugs@FDA for information about all of CDER’s approved drugs and biological products. FDA Novel Drug Therapy Approvals for 2026 No. Drug Name Active Ingredient Approval Date FDA-approved use on approval date* 1. Zycubo copper histidinate 1/12/2026 To treat Menkes disease Content current as of: 01/12/2026



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.