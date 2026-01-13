Valentine's Day at The Sassy Ass Celebrating a Birthday with the Donkeys Kissing a Little Ass on the Weekend

The Sassy Ass Unveils Two New Experiences: “Kiss a Little Ass” and “Dubliner & Donkeys”

HILLSBORO, VA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sassy Ass , Loudoun County’s hidden agritourism gem, is rolling out two new experiences to enjoy on the farm this year: “Kiss a Little Ass” and “Dubliner & Donkeys.”“Kiss a Little Ass” is a tongue-in-cheek way to celebrate Valentine’s weekend. It’s not your typical romantic outing — couples or friend groups can spend time with our donkeys and enjoy Sassy Sodas & Tres Leches cupcakes courtesy of The Little Bean. This is for two days only and spots are limited! “Dubliner & Donkeys” takes things in a different direction, with your choice of a cheese board or a savory s'mores kit. It’s a laid-back, slightly irreverent experience that combines good food, good company, and a snuggle sesh with the donkeys. This new experience is available all year.In addition to these new offerings, we continue to host our popular “Dates with Donkeys” and “Herd Encounters.” These interactive sessions reflect the heart of The Sassy Ass—genuine connections, real moments, and plenty of donkey personality.Get your ass in gear and visit us at The Sassy Ass — where things are never boring.The Sassy Ass is a small farm in Western Loudoun County, known for their herd of miniature donkeys and farm experiences such as Herd Encounters, Dates with Donkeys, and other special events.For more information and booking details, visit The Sassy Ass.

