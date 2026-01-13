Internationally Respected Plastic Surgeon Dr. Mario Russo Joins Lucia Clinic

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the growing demand for trusted, internationally experienced specialists in aesthetic medicine, Lucia Clinic is proud to announce that doctor Mario Russo has officially joined its team in Dubai. Known for his decades of surgical experience and a refined, patient-centered approach, he brings a new level of expertise to the clinic’s surgical offerings. His arrival reflects the clinic’s ongoing commitment to providing safe, high-standard care from professionals who combine medical skill with a deep understanding of aesthetics. As the clinic continues to grow its international reach, this addition strengthens its position as a destination for advanced aesthetic treatments.Decades of Surgical Experience Backed by International TrainingWith over 25 years in aesthetic medicine, Dr. Mario Russo brings a strong clinical background shaped by work in leading hospitals and private clinics across Europe. He has performed thousands of procedures focused on face and body aesthetics, always combining technical accuracy with a practical understanding of patient needs. His training covers both traditional plastic surgery and modern aesthetic techniques, allowing him to offer a wide range of treatments tailored to each case. His experience across different healthcare systems also supports a global perspective that fits well within the clinic’s diverse patient base.Strengthening Lucia Clinic’s Vision for International GrowthThis new addition supports the clinic’s long-term strategy to expand its team with globally trained professionals who bring both medical knowledge and patient-focused care. Dr. Russo’s experience aligns with the clinic’s standards for safe procedures, realistic results, and personalized treatment planning. His approach fits the clinic’s focus on ethical practice, where patients receive honest guidance backed by proven techniques. As the clinic continues to attract international clients, this step adds value to its services and reinforces its role as a trusted provider in the competitive Dubai aesthetics market.Advancing a Multidisciplinary Care ModelThis development reflects a broader focus on building a balanced medical team that supports long-term growth and consistent standards of care. By expanding in-house surgical expertise, the clinic strengthens collaboration across medical disciplines and improves continuity between consultation, treatment, and recovery. In addition, this step supports a more structured approach to complex aesthetic cases that require careful planning and clear communication. As patient expectations continue to evolve, this direction helps the organization respond with depth, clarity, and a higher level of clinical coordination.About Lucia ClinicLucia Clinic is a leading aesthetic and dermatology clinic based in Dubai, offering advanced medical and cosmetic treatments in a modern, patient-focused setting. The clinic brings together globally trained experts who specialize in customized care across dermatology, plastic surgery, and wellness services. Patients receive clear guidance and professional support throughout their treatment journey, whether they are looking for targeted improvements or comprehensive aesthetic solutions.As a full-service destination for beauty and wellness, the clinic offers:● Surgical and non-surgical facial rejuvenation● Body contouring and sculpting procedures● Dermatology and advanced skincare treatments● Laser therapies for hair removal, pigmentation, and resurfacing● Wellness solutions, including IV drips and lymphatic drainage● Hair restoration and anti-aging solutions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.