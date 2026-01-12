Key Infrastructure Improvements Complete in Central New York

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of two significant infrastructure improvement projects that have enhanced safety and mobility along two important travel corridors in Central New York. The projects, which represented a $5 million investment in the region’s infrastructure, reconstructed the off-ramp from State Route 481 northbound to East Circle Drive in the Town of Cicero, Onondaga County, and replaced the bridge carrying State Route 49 over Big Bay Creek in the Town of West Monroe, Oswego County. Both projects were completed on time and on budget, and highlight Governor Hochul’s commitment to modernizing New York’s transportation infrastructure and providing improved quality of life, connectivity and economic opportunity to New Yorkers.

“The I-81 Viaduct Project and the development of Micron are fostering an unprecedented transformation of Central New York, and it’s vital that our infrastructure throughout the region is ready to accommodate,” Governor Hochul said. “These two projects in Cicero and West Monroe will reduce congestion, enhance safety and improve resiliency along two crucial travel routes. This ensures the movement of people and goods will keep pace with the growth we are already seeing in the economic powerhouse of Central New York.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Hochul is leading Central New York to a brighter future by investing in transportation infrastructure projects that will help our communities grow and prosper. These two projects in Onondaga and Oswego counties have enhanced safety and connectivity along two vital travel arteries in Central New York and will add further fuel to the infrastructure investments that are fueling the region’s economic vitality.”

State Route 481 East Circle Drive Exit Off-Ramp

State Route 481 connects two of Central New York’s largest counties, Onondaga and Oswego. This highway is an important route for commuters headed to and from work and school, and for travelers destined for a picturesque lakeside getaway along the shores of Oneida Lake or Lake Ontario. Nearly 12,000 vehicles a day use Exit 1B to get off State Route 481 northbound to access this fast-growing corridor.

The $3 million reconstruction of the Exit 1B off-ramp from northbound State Route 481 to East Circle Drive improved traffic flow by expanding the ramp to include two dedicated left turn lanes and a single designated right turn lane onto East Circle Drive. The traffic signal at the intersection was upgraded to include an overhead sign directing motorists’ attention to the “Right Turn Only,” lane, and a modern video detection system. Additional work included repairs to the subbase at the bottom of the off-ramp, with crushed stone used to create a strong, stable foundation.

A new concrete median barrier was placed along the left shoulder of mainline State Route 481 northbound, between the bridges over U.S. Route 11 and South Bay Road, and the shoulder adjacent to the barrier was expanded to six feet to enhance safety.

Big Bay Creek Bridge

The $2 million project along State Route 49 in the Town of West Monroe, Oswego County, replaced a deteriorated timber bridge over Big Bay Creek constructed in 1941 with a modern structure featuring cast-in-place concrete piles, pre-stressed concrete beams, a concrete bridge deck and concrete approach slabs, providing a more weather-resistant and durable crossing for the approximately 10,000 motorists who traverse the structure every day.

The two-lane roadway meets Interstate 81 at Exit 106 (Old Exit 32) in Central Square, with the eastern portion of the highway providing access to residences, restaurants, local vendors and water-based recreation along the north shore of Oneida Lake. This vital route also serves as a main thoroughfare for people bound for popular destinations like Sylvan Beach and Verona Beach in Oneida County.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “The new bridge in West Monroe and upgraded ramp in Cicero will improve traffic flow along this vital corridor for Central New York just in time for Micron’s groundbreaking later this week. I was proud to deliver millions in federal funding from my Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to help connect residents and visitors to Oneida Lake and Lake Ontario, all while creating good-paying jobs, jobs, jobs. I’m grateful that Governor Hochul is putting these dollars to good use to improve safety and connectivity for Central New Yorkers.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “Governor Kathy Hochul continues to deliver the road and bridge investments Central New Yorkers deserve — easing congestion and ensuring safer, smoother rides. The upgraded Route 481 exit ramp in Cicero and the Route 49 bridge project strengthen critical connections, including to Oneida County, supporting commuters, local businesses, and improving access to work, school, and the lakeshore communities that so many residents enjoy year-round.”

State Senator Christopher J. Ryan said, "These improvements make a real difference for the people who live, work, and travel through Onondaga and Oswego counties every day. From easing congestion on Route 481 to replacing a long-overdue bridge on Route 49, these projects improve safety, strengthen vital connections, and support the continued growth of our communities. This is the kind of infrastructure investment that keeps our region moving and protects the people who rely on these roads year-round. I thank Commissioner Dominguez and Governor Hochul for their partnership in delivering these projects.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “The completion of the East Circle Drive Exit Ramp supports a broader, long-term goal that will modernize and revitalize Central New York’s infrastructure for years to come. These upgrades keep our roads safe, less congested, and more reliable so each day, thousands of drivers can go on with their commute. With the transformational I-81 Viaduct Project underway, shoring up our roads and bridges in surrounding areas is crucial to ensuring safety and connectivity for our community.”

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find them on Facebook, follow them on X or Instagram, or visit their website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.