Together for freedom: A Texas without human trafficking

AUSTIN – Being a good Texan on the road isn’t just about driving kind, courteous and safe. It’s about looking out for each other, and that includes watching for the signs of human trafficking. While some behaviors on our roadways are obviously unsafe, the signs of human trafficking may not be as obvious.

That’s why TxDOT is raising awareness about the tragic reality of human trafficking and empowering employees and travelers across the state to recognize the signs of human trafficking to help stop this horrific crime. Together we can ensure a Texas where nobody is victimized by human trafficking, and everyone feels safe to travel our roads freely.

“What would happen if we all know the signs of human trafficking and act when we see it? We can work together to give anyone who travels in Texas peace of mind wherever they go,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. "We know our transportation system can be a conduit for trafficking, which is why we are providing tips to our employees and Texas drivers on how to spot the signs.”

During National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, TxDOT is sharing important safety messages across the state, including new posters at Travel Information Centers. These can reach Texas drivers along major interstate corridors and encourage people to be on the lookout.

TxDOT employees also receive training to spot the signs of human trafficking. This training has helped save victims by enabling our TxDOT employees to recognize the signs of human trafficking at travel centers and report them to law enforcement.

Our Human Trafficking Awareness training educates our employees about the various types of human trafficking, red flags commonly associated with human trafficking, how transportation is used to aid traffickers and ways individuals can safely report suspicious activity.

TxDOT employees recently wore blue in recognition of “Wear Blue Day,” to raise awareness about human trafficking.

Here are some “red flags” that might indicate labor trafficking or sex trafficking:

Worker is not free to leave.

Worker lives at the business.

Worker is transported to the location by the owner or manager and all workers arrive and leave at the same time.

Person seems overly fearful, submissive, tense or paranoid.

Person is deferring to another person before giving information.

Person has physical injuries or branding such as name tattoos on face or chest.

It’s important for all of us to be aware, stay vigilant and report signs of human trafficking. If you see any of these red flags, you can report the situation through several ways:

Call 911 for emergencies.

Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.

Call iWatchTexas at 844-643-2251 or submit a report through their website or through the iWatch app on your mobile device.

By being alert and “trusting your gut” when something feels wrong, you can help play a role in preventing the tragedy of human trafficking, and make sure Texas roadways are safe for all of us.