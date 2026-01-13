Rocket Driver Launches Shopify Integration for White Label AI Agents, Enabling Conversational Commerce

Rocket Driver AI Rocket Driver White Label AI

New Shopify connection lets agencies deploy AI chat and voice agents that answer product questions in real time and drive purchases across channels.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocket Driver launched a Shopify integration for its White Label AI Agents, enabling partner agencies to offer conversational commerce capabilities to their clients. The integration allows AI Receptionists to search product catalogs, provide product details, add items to shopping carts, and deliver checkout links directly within customer conversations across web chat, SMS, email, WhatsApp, phone calls, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram.

The integration expands Rocket Driver’s white label artificial intelligence platform by allowing agencies to deploy AI-powered shopping experiences within existing communication channels. Instead of requiring customers to navigate websites, filter inventory, or browse product pages independently, businesses can engage shoppers through conversation, guiding them from product discovery to checkout access within a single interaction.

“Customers want to shop the way they already communicate,” said Mike Deluca of Rocket Driver. “They are messaging businesses on websites, WhatsApp, and social platforms. This integration allows those conversations to become guided shopping experiences, with AI Receptionists assisting customers from the first question through checkout access.”

Rocket Driver said its white label AI approach enables partner agencies to deliver conversational commerce capabilities while maintaining full brand control and operational oversight.

The Shopify integration is built using Rocket Driver’s Custom Capabilities Framework, which connects AI Receptionists to external systems through secure API connections. When connected to a Shopify store, the AI Receptionist can search product catalogs based on customer criteria, retrieve detailed product information for review, add selected items to a cart, and provide direct checkout links. The integration leverages Shopify’s Storefront API to access real-time product data, including availability, pricing, and descriptions.

Customers can initiate shopping conversations through any channel where AI Receptionists operate. A shopper messaging a business through WhatsApp can ask about available products, receive tailored recommendations with descriptions and pricing, add items to a cart, and receive a checkout link within the same messaging thread. The same conversational flow is supported through website chat, SMS, phone calls with AI Voice Receptionists, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram direct messages.

The integration supports multiple AI Receptionist configurations beyond chat-based interactions. AI Voice Receptionists can answer product questions during inbound phone calls, provide pricing and availability details, and guide callers to checkout links delivered via SMS or email. Product data remains consistent across channels, allowing businesses to offer a unified shopping experience regardless of how customers choose to engage.

For partner agencies serving e-commerce brands, the integration reduces friction between customer communication and online purchasing. A customer asking about product availability through Instagram direct messages can receive product details, add items to a cart, and proceed to checkout without opening a separate browser or switching platforms. This approach helps agencies reduce response delays and simplify customer interactions while keeping shoppers engaged.

The Custom Capabilities Framework that powers the Shopify integration can also be used to connect AI Receptionists to other e-commerce platforms that provide API access, including WooCommerce, BigCommerce, Magento, and custom-built systems. Agencies can extend similar conversational commerce workflows across different platforms while using the same underlying infrastructure.

Shopify product data is combined with each client’s existing AI Knowledge Base to provide complete responses. Real-time product information, such as pricing and availability, is retrieved from Shopify, while static business details, including shipping policies, return guidelines, sizing information, and care instructions, are delivered from the Knowledge Base. This approach allows AI Receptionists to answer both product-specific and policy-related questions within the same conversation.

The integration supports advanced configurations for agencies managing complex product catalogs. Agencies can create separate capabilities for product searches, detailed product lookups, inventory checks, or category-based browsing. These tools can be customized to align with each client’s catalog structure, product taxonomy, and business requirements.

Conversation tracking tools allow agencies and their clients to review how customers interact with products during conversations. The system logs product mentions and AI tool usage within the Conversations interface, providing visibility into customer interests and inquiry patterns. This information can inform inventory planning, marketing decisions, and customer support strategies.

When products are unavailable, AI Receptionists can be configured to suggest alternative items, offer restock notifications, or recommend similar products based on customer preferences. Product availability is determined using Shopify’s real-time availability indicators to ensure accurate responses.

The Shopify integration is available immediately to Rocket Driver partner agencies serving e-commerce clients. Setup includes connecting the AI Receptionist to a Shopify store through the Custom Capabilities Framework, configuring product tools, and aligning AI prompts with client branding and catalog structure. Agencies can test workflows internally before enabling customer-facing interactions.

Rocket Driver serves agencies and entrepreneurs across the United States and Canada, with core locations in New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami. The Shopify integration for White Label AI Receptionists is available now to qualified partners.

About Rocket Driver

Rocket Driver, established in 2011, is a white label marketing agency serving entrepreneurs, agencies, and their end clients through turnkey solutions. The company delivers white label artificial intelligence offerings alongside white label SEO, white label web design, white label pay-per-click, white label advertising, white label social media management, and creative services.

Rocket Driver also operates as a white label SEO agency serving as a behind-the-scenes technology and fulfillment partner, enabling agencies to offer AI white label services under their own brands without managing technical complexity. The company provides operational support and scalable service delivery, helping partners expand their offerings and compete more effectively in the market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.