Kuderer announces priorities for 2026 legislative session
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer’s priorities are focused on protecting consumers, responding to wildfires’ impacts on home insurance, and preserving access to preventive services as the 2026 legislative session begins.
“I’ve always seen consumer protection as a key element of insurance regulation, and my priorities this year reflect that,” Kuderer said. “I’m excited to work with our state lawmakers to help protect our people, their home coverage and their health insurance rights.”
The Office of the Insurance Commissioner’s website has a complete list of Kuderer’s sponsored bills, which include:
- Strengthening consumer protection by increasing insurer accountability for violations of the insurance code. House Bill 1199 and Senate Bill 5331 give the insurance commissioner authority to order restitution for people harmed when an insurance company violates state law and eliminates a disparity in the commissioner’s fining authority over different types of insurers.
- Protecting consumers by prohibiting post-loss assignment of benefits in insurance claims. This bill bans post-loss assignment of benefits agreements, which transfer the policyholder’s rights, including claim payments, to a third-party.
- Concerning wildfire risk models and score disclosure. House Bill 2277 and Senate Bill 5928 will require insurers to disclose fire risk scores — used to evaluate a home’s exposure to wildfire and determine eligibility, pricing and renewals — and provide an explanation of the factors and what steps the consumer can take to improve the score.
- Enhancing public safety and combating insurance fraud. House Bill 2394 and Senate Bill 6031 expand the definition of insurance fraud in state law and makes it a class B felony. The bills recognize insurance fraud victims include consumers and beneficiaries, making them eligible for criminal restitution. They also authorizes the OIC’s criminal investigators to investigate a wider scope of crimes impacting the insurance industry.
- Preventive services bill. House Bill 2242 and Senate Bill 5967 will preserve access to preventive services protections and additional provisions of the Affordable Care Act in state law. The bills change preventive services coverage law to refer to the Department of Health’s recommendations, rather than the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
- Strengthen Washington Homes grant program. House Bill 2407 would establish this voluntary grant program to help retrofit existing homes using the using the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) Wildfire Prepared Home standards. Homes meeting this standard are better positioned to resist wildfire damage, which helps maintain insurance coverage and stabilize the market in high-risk areas.
The 2026 legislative session begins on Monday, Jan. 12.
