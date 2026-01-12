Kuderer announces priorities for 2026 legislative session

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer’s priorities are focused on protecting consumers, responding to wildfires’ impacts on home insurance, and preserving access to preventive services as the 2026 legislative session begins.

“I’ve always seen consumer protection as a key element of insurance regulation, and my priorities this year reflect that,” Kuderer said. “I’m excited to work with our state lawmakers to help protect our people, their home coverage and their health insurance rights.”

The Office of the Insurance Commissioner’s website has a complete list of Kuderer’s sponsored bills, which include:

The 2026 legislative session begins on Monday, Jan. 12.