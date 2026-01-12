The Golf Crypt Named Trackman Preferred Franchise Partner

The designation marks the next chapter in the indoor golf franchise’s growing partnership with the most innovative golf simulator technology in the industry.

Our shared dedication to curating a world-class training experience makes it a natural next step to name The Golf Crypt a preferred franchise partner.” — Frederik Kold Jensen, VP of Strategy & Business Development at Trackman

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Golf Crypt, the premier indoor golf facility, today announced it has been named a preferred franchise partner by Trackman, the global leader in launch monitor and golf simulation technology. The new designation solidifies the partnership between The Golf Crypt and Trackman as they seek to provide golfers the most advanced golf training experience.Frank Drago and Heidi Zazza established The Golf Crypt to create a private, upscale space where golfers can practice indoors for better play outdoors. With complete 24/7 access and comprehensive data analytics, members can utilize Trackman technology for gameplay and practice that mirrors real-world experiences without unpredictable barriers such as cost, weather, or public availability.As a preferred franchise partner, The Golf Crypt exclusively utilizes Trackman technology across its entire franchise model, ensuring every location delivers a consistent, world-class performance and training experience. The certification reinforces the premier indoor golf facility’s partnership with Trackman as well as promises that its locations align with quality standards that leverage the system’s peak performance capabilities.“The Golf Crypt is delighted to take this next step with Trackman as a preferred franchise partner,” said Drago, co-owner of The Golf Crypt. “We strive to make every Golf Crypt facility a top-notch experience for members and guests, and Trackman plays a pivotal role in achieving that goal. We’re excited for what the next chapter will bring as we continue working together to curate the most advanced private golf sanctuary experience for members and guests.”The Trackman simulator brings data-analytics to realistic gameplay through its innovative launch-monitor systems. Driven by precision, the golf simulator technology captures metrics related to club speed, face angle, dynamic loft, ball speed, carry distance, full shot trajectory, and more. Players can improve gameplay with training tools such as AI Motion Analysis V2, Trackman Combine, and full-course practice sessions using Trackman’s library of more than 500 world-famous courses.The combination of ultra-realistic play and proven real-time accuracy makes Trackman the official golf launch monitor technology for the PGA, LPGA, and LIV professional golf tours.“The Golf Crypt delivers an amazing experience that accentuates Trackman and our advanced launch monitor technology,” said Frederik Kold Jensen, Vice President of Strategy & Business Development at Trackman. “Our shared dedication to curating a world-class training experience makes it a natural next step to name The Golf Crypt a preferred franchise partner.”The partnership with Trackman has been an essential component to The Golf Crypt’s success story from the beginning. Headquartered in Jupiter, Fla., the premier indoor golf facility continues to grow with locations in the southeast and beyond. Visit our website to learn if a franchise location is opening near you, or visit our Franchise page to discover how you can open a Golf Crypt franchise in your area.About TrackmanTrackman is the global leader in launch monitor and golf simulator technology. The preferred choice among professionals, coaches, and golfers, Trackman delivers precise data analytics, immersive course play, and effective training modules to help users achieve their performance goals. Whether for at-home or commercial use, its innovative radar-based tracking systems deliver the ultimate experience for practice and play.About The Golf CryptFounded by Frank Drago and Heidi Zazza, The Golf Crypt is a premier private golf-training sanctuary designed by golfers for golfers. With 24/7 access to its indoor facilities, members can enjoy upscale and relaxing sessions honing their game without the challenges of affordability, weather, and available public options. For location or franchise information, visit GolfCrypt.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.