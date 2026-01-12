Robinson Relocations Expands to Florida with New Riverview Location

robinson relocations in florida robinson relocations moving company in florida

Robinson Relocations, a professional moving company in Cincinnati, has announced the opening of a new business location in Riverview, Florida.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robinson Relocations , a professional moving company with established operations in Cincinnati, has announced the opening of a new business location in Riverview, Florida.The expansion marks the company’s first Florida location and reflects continued growth driven by increasing demand for professional moving services in the region.The new Riverview location extends the company’s geographic footprint into Florida and positions it to better support customers relocating within the state, as well as those moving to and from the Tampa Bay area.The decision to expand into Riverview was based on population growth trends and increased relocation activity throughout the region.Florida continues to attract individuals, families, and businesses from across the country, creating demand for experienced moving companies capable of handling both local and long-distance moves.“Opening a moving company in Riverview allows us to better support customers in a growing market while maintaining the same service standards that have guided our operations in Ohio,” said Brian from Robinson Relocations. “This expansion reflects our long-term approach to growth and our focus on providing reliable moving services in key regions.”The Riverview office will offer a full range of moving services, including local residential moves, long-distance relocations, commercial moving services, and packing and unpacking solutions.By establishing a physical presence in the area, Robinson Relocations aims to improve service accessibility and response times for customers throughout the greater Tampa Bay region.In addition to expanding service availability, the new location is expected to contribute to the local economy through job creation and regional business activity.Robinson Relocations plans to staff the Riverview office with trained professionals and integrate the location into its existing operational network.The company’s expansion into Florida represents a strategic milestone following its growth in Cincinnati, where Robinson Relocations continues to operate multiple facilities serving residential and commercial clients.

