INSOFTDEV & CMAC Integration for SmartCar Taxi Dispatch Platform

From a technical perspective, this integration is about interoperability and long-term sustainability.” — Simona Rascanu, Customer Engagement Manager

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INSOFTDEV, a mobility technology provider specializing in taxi and private hire dispatch systems, has confirmed the completion of a technical integration between its SmartCar dispatch platform and the CMAC Partner API.The integration enables approved transport operators using SmartCar to technically connect with CMAC through its official API framework, allowing structured booking data exchange and improved operational interoperability between dispatch environments. The development responds to increasing industry demand for standardized system integrations across taxi, airport transfer, and managed ground transport services.SmartCar is a modular dispatch and mobility platform that has been in continuous production use since 2015, supporting taxi fleets, private hire operators, chauffeur services, and airport transfer providers across the UK and other international markets. The CMAC integration extends SmartCar’s existing ecosystem of third-party connectivity, reinforcing its role as a dispatch backbone rather than a closed proprietary system.According to INSOFTDEV, the integration was implemented using CMAC’s official partner specifications and follows SmartCar’s standard integration methodology, which prioritizes system stability, controlled rollout, and operational continuity for live transport environments.The CMAC integration supports scenarios in which SmartCar operators act as approved CMAC partners, enabling coordinated operations while maintaining SmartCar as the primary dispatch and fleet management system. As with other SmartCar integrations, activation follows technical validation and client confirmation to ensure compatibility with each operator’s workflow.The announcement reflects a broader industry trend toward API-driven dispatch systems, where taxi and private hire software platforms are expected to integrate with aggregators, managed transport providers, and corporate mobility networks without requiring full system replacement.INSOFTDEV continues to develop and maintain SmartCar as a long-term mobility platform, offering both cloud-based and on-premise deployment models, and supporting integrations relevant to the taxi, PHV, and airport transfer sectors.About INSOFTDEVINSOFTDEV is a technology company focused on mobility and transportation software. Its SmartCar platform is a multi-module dispatch and operations system used by professional transport operators, supporting bookings, dispatch, driver and passenger applications, and third-party system integrations.About CMACCMAC is a UK-based ground transport management company working with approved operators and technology partners to deliver managed transport solutions across multiple service categories.

