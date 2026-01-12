BEIJING, CHINA, CHINA, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's increasingly complex global trade environment, traditional foreign trade models are facing multiple challenges. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are particularly feeling the pressure—high costs of human-based customer acquisition, low efficiency of manual operations, and difficulties in cross-time zone and cross-language communication make every step a burden. However, with the maturity and practical application of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, a more convenient and intelligent path for going global is emerging.

As a B2B maketplace focusing on marketing services for Chinese manufacturing companies going global, Ecer.com (www.ecer.com) has deeply integrated AI into the entire foreign trade process in recent years. From promotion, operation, and communication to order follow-up, the platform has built a smart engine for enterprises' global expansion.

Bid Farewell to the Manual Operations, Step into Intelligent Collaboration

In the past, sales staff were often bogged down in repetitive tasks such as updating information, adjusting promotions, and staying up late to respond to inquiries. Now, Ecer.com's AI system automates the maintenance of content, data, and operations, freeing talent from tedious tasks. For example, after fully leveraging all the functions of Ecer.com's AI system, one Ecer member Hunan CTS Technology Co,.ltd reduced the time spent updating product information from an average of 3 hours per person per day to just 30 minutes, achieved a 100% response rate to cross-time zone inquiries, and improved overall operational efficiency by nearly 70%. This allowed the business team to shift their focus to deeper tasks such as analyzing customer procurement cycles and building a tiered service system. This not only signifies a remarkable improvement in human efficiency but also represents a strategic value upgrade from "passive response" to "proactive management."

Intelligent Promotion, Say Goodbye to "Blind Driving Traffic"

In Ecer.com's intelligent promotion system, AI automatically adjusts advertising strategies and content presentation based on real-time market trends, competitive dynamics, and user behavior. Businesses no longer need to "guess" the effectiveness of their campaigns based on experience; every budget is precisely allocated by algorithms, thereby improving traffic conversion rates and marketing returns.

24/7 AI Customer Service, Instant Inquiry Response

Response speed determines the success or failure of an order. Ecer.com's AI customer service supports real-time multilingual translation, with built-in industry terminology and business communication models. It can instantly understand and professionally respond to inquiries from global buyers, breaking down language and time zone barriers. Businesses no longer miss opportunities due to delayed responses.

Beyond Closing Deals: AI Drives Sustainable Operations

The value of AI extends beyond facilitating transactions. Through continuous learning of customer behavior and industry trends, the system can also provide businesses with procurement forecasts, market insights, and risk alerts, driving the foreign trade model from "passive order taking" to "proactive operation," building long-term competitiveness.

Ecer.com states that the application of AI in foreign trade has evolved from a tool-assisted approach to full-process empowerment. In the future, Ecer.com will continue to embed technology into real business scenarios, becoming the most steadfast intelligent companion and value co-creation partner on the road to Chinese manufacturing going global.



