Senate Bill 1135 Printer's Number 1379
PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - feed or for mixing in feed, unless the material is specifically
excluded by law. The term includes the addition of hemp seed or
a substance derived from hemp seed for use as feed or for mixing
in feed for a pet, specialty pet, horse or for other
nonproduction animals.
"Industrial hemp." The plant Cannabis sativa L. and any part
of the plant, whether growing or not, with a delta-9
tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than 0.3% on a
dry-weight basis.
§ 802. Administration.
(a) Duties of department.--The department shall have the
following duties:
(1) To i mplement this chapter.
(2) Notwithstanding any provision of Chapter 71
(relating to seed) and its attendant regulations, to regulate
the labeling and testing of industrial hemp and industrial
hemp seeds within this Commonwealth, including in commercial
feed.
(3) To establish, through regulation, recordkeeping
requirements necessary to administer this chapter.
(b) Duties of secretary.-- If the secretary determines that a
Federal agency is authorized to regulate industrial hemp, the
secretary shall transmit notice of the authorization to the
Legislative Reference Bureau for publication in the next
available issue of the Pennsylvania Bulletin.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
20260SB1135PN1379 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.