January 9, 2026 Traffic Advisory

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

DOWNTOWN BOSTON

Holocaust Museum Tower Crane Dissembly Plan – Friday January 9, 2026 - Sunday January 11, 2026

On Friday January 9 at approximately 9 p.m. Tremont Street will be closed from Beacon/School Street to Park Street to dissemble the Tower Crane at the new Holocaust Museum being constructed by Lee Kennedy Builders. The detour of this closure will see vehicles traveling on Cambridge Street towards the Boston Common detoured right onto Beacon Street. Beacon Street’s one way direction will be reversed to the westbound direction, allowing vehicles to turn right onto Bowdoin Street, continue straight on Beacon Street, or take a left down Park Street. Vehicles traveling up Bromfield Street will be directed onto Province Street to School Street. This project will continue all day Saturday and into Sunday to dismantle the Tower Crane. The project in question is not a public event, and the project area will be closed to foot traffic for the duration.

Due to the nature of this detour on a City main arterial street, Police Control for this traffic diversion will be posted at several key intersections throughout the work area.

Road closures will be in place throughout Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on the following street(s):

Tremont St - From the Beacon St and School Street intersection to the Park Street intersection

Bromfield St - From Province Street intersection to the Tremont Street intersection

FENWAY

Fenway Fest – Saturday, January 10, 2026

On Saturday, January 10, 2026, Fenway Park will host Fenway Fest. Van Ness Street be posted with a temporary parking restriction to accommodate law enforcement vehicles. These restrictions have been posted to ensure safety and security throughout the event.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following street(s):

Van Ness Street - Both sides, from Jersey Street to Kilmarnock Street

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.