IRS.gov resources can help answer questions about the One, Big, Beautiful Bill

IR-2026-04, Jan. 9, 2026

WASHINGTON — Taxpayers may be able to take advantage of new deductions that could reduce taxable income and increase refunds due to the One, Big, Beautiful Bill, passed by Congress in July 2025. Provisions from the new law can have a significant effect on federal taxes, credits and deductions. The legislation includes four prominent provisions for individuals: the “deduction for seniors,” “no tax on tips,” “no tax on overtime” and “no tax on car loan interest.” Taxpayers claiming these deductions should use Schedule 1-A and see the related instructions.

Taxpayers may have questions about taking advantage of OBBB tax provisions to lower their tax bills. One, Big, Beautiful Bill Provisions on IRS.gov provides information on the new tax law provisions and others, plus eligibility and guidance. Taxpayers can also use IRS.gov tools to learn more and get answers on how these changes could impact tax return filing.