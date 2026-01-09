Governor Stein Announces Johnson & Johnson Will Build Second Major Facility in Wilson County

Raleigh, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein announced Johnson & Johnson, the world-leading health care company, will expand its presence in North Carolina. The company says it will make an additional multibillion dollar investment in the City of Wilson. According to the company, the project is estimated to create up to 500 new jobs at a state-of-the-art drug product manufacturing facility that will help deliver transformational medicines for oncology and neurological diseases.

“I appreciate Johnson & Johnson’s confidence that North Carolina is an ideal place to expand their business and create more good-paying jobs,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Life sciences leaders continue to select North Carolina because our skilled workforce and commitment to specialized training deliver the talent companies need to help patients in the United States and around the world.”

The project announced today marks the third time in just over a year that Johnson & Johnson has selected North Carolina’s renowned life sciences cluster as the ideal place to help meet its goal of manufacturing the majority of its advanced medicines in the U.S. to support the needs of U.S. patients. In October 2024, J&J announced its first project in Wilson, a $2 billion investment that will create 420 jobs on a pharmaceutical manufacturing campus for innovative biologics. Construction of that facility is underway, and the company reports it is already ramping up the hiring of advanced manufacturing employees. In August 2025, the company secured a new 160,000-square-foot site in Holly Springs dedicated to biopharmaceutical manufacturing. That $2 billion commitment over the next 10 years will create 120 new jobs, according to the company.

“We are pleased to make another significant manufacturing investment in North Carolina. This new facility is the third North Carolina project announced by Johnson & Johnson in the past year and will help to further accelerate the delivery of our portfolio of transformational medicines for patients,” said Jennifer Taubert, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Innovative Medicine, Johnson & Johnson. “North Carolina is an important life sciences hub, and we look forward to increasing our presence in the state.”

“North Carolina has one of the largest life sciences workforces in the nation,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Economic and workforce development collaboration is critical to ensuring we have the foundation and business climate for innovators like Johnson &Johnson to succeed, and we remain laser-focused on maintaining and strengthening our leadership in the life sciences.”

J&J’s new Wilson project will be supported by an expected legislative appropriation of $12 million to expand the training center at Wilson Community College. A grant from the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account is also expected.

“Once again, Johnson & Johnson—healthcare’s leading, most comprehensive, and innovative powerhouse—has recognized the value of doing business in North Carolina, and specifically in Wilson County,” said N.C. Senator Buck Newton. “North Carolina’s low tax environment and our investment in the Best Center at the Wilson Community College continues to attract new, high paying jobs to the region. This major investment in a new top-tier manufacturing operation underscores Johnson & Johnson’s confidence in Wilson and our state and is a big part of its commitment to invest $55 billion in new U.S. manufacturing, research and development, and advanced technology.”

“Johnson & Johnson’s continued investment in Wilson County is creating new pathways for our people to access high-value careers in the life sciences,” said N.C. Representative Dante Pittman. “This growth further underscores the need for workforce training initiatives, such as the BEST Center of Eastern North Carolina and BioWorks high school programs, to ensure our region is prepared to support and partner with this critical industry. We are honored that Johnson & Johnson has once again chosen Wilson County as a partner in its mission to build a healthier world.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, the North Carolina Community College System, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Wilson Community College, the BioPharma Crescent, Wilson County, the Wilson Economic Development Council, and the City of Wilson.

