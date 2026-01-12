Brim Analytics Appoints Gurmeet Sran, MD, MS, as Physician Advisor

Gurmeet Sran, MD, MS, has joined Brim Analytics as Physician Advisor

Practicing physician and health system AI leader brings frontline and enterprise perspective to Brim Analytics' AI-guided chart abstraction platform.

Dr. Sran brings a rare combination of practicing physician perspective, executive leadership, and deep data science expertise.” — Daniel Fabbri

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brim Analytics, an AI-powered clinical data abstraction and research platform, today announced that Gurmeet Sran, MD, MS, has joined the company as Physician Advisor. Dr. Sran’s background and experience provides him with a unique skillset to assist Brim Analytics with strategic guidance on product roadmap development, go-to-market across clinical, operational, and research domains, and overall market fit and strategy.Dr. Sran is a board-certified internist and physician executive with more than a decade of experience leading enterprise-scale analytics, informatics, AI initiatives, and AI governance. At CommonSpirit Health, which is one of the largest nonprofit health systems in the United States, he has overseen advanced analytics and clinical data science efforts aimed at improving patient outcomes, enhancing patient experience, and reducing operational costs across a multi-state health system. He continues to practice medicine as a hospitalist and received his clinical training at Stanford University. He earned his Medical Degree from Boston University, Master’s in Computational Biology from the University of Pennsylvania, and Bachelor’s in Bioengineering from the University of California, Berkeley.Brim Analytics focuses on transforming unstructured clinical data into structured, research-ready datasets, powering use cases such as clinical research, registry development, quality improvement, and operational workflows. Central to the company’s philosophy is a human-centered approach to AI: enabling experts to iteratively define, validate, and improve how data is interpreted, rather than replacing human judgment.“Healthcare AI only succeeds when it respects the realities of clinical care and the people doing the work,” said Dr. Sran. “Brim’s approach stands out because it keeps humans in the loop, giving clinicians and researchers transparent, adaptable tools rather than black-box automation. I’m excited to advise a team that is deeply thoughtful about trust, usability, and real-world impact.”“Dr. Sran brings a rare combination of practicing physician perspective, executive leadership, and deep data science expertise,” said Dan Fabbri, CEO of Brim Analytics. “He understands both the promise of AI and the reasons clinicians are rightly skeptical. His guidance will help us continue building products that meet healthcare teams where they are: clinically, operationally, and ethically.”As Physician Advisor, Dr. Sran will work closely with Brim’s leadership team to ensure the platform aligns with real clinical needs, scales effectively across health systems, and delivers measurable value across research and care delivery contexts.About Brim AnalyticsBrim Analytics is an AI-guided platform for clinical data abstraction that helps healthcare teams transform unstructured clinical notes into structured, trustworthy data. Designed for researchers, clinicians, and operational teams, Brim emphasizes transparency, validation, and human-centered workflows to support clinical research, registries, and healthcare operations. Learn more at brimanalytics.com

