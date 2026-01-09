More Than $101M for Rail and Port Infrastructure Projects

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that over $101 million in state funding has been awarded to support 25 projects across New York that will modernize key freight lines and port facilities under the state’s Passenger and Freight Rail Assistance Program (PFRAP). This investment will enhance the reliability and resiliency of major trade corridors while also supporting the governor’s nation-leading agenda to combat climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector. The projects focus on track and bridge rehabilitation, capacity expansion, procurement of cleaner rail equipment, and the modernization and expansion of rail infrastructure in freight yards and at seaport facilities.

“New York’s freight rail network is vital to our economy, and these investments represent a downpayment on a greener, safer and more productive state,” Governor Hochul said. “New York is a national leader in freight rail, which is a fuel-efficient method to transport goods throughout the state and across the country. Investing in key freight infrastructure is a step forward in reducing New York’s emissions while modernizing our rail system.”

The winning projects include $1.7 million to connect a grain facility to the Finger Lakes Railway in Waterloo; $3.2 million to establish direct rail access to the South Buffalo Railroad at the UFP facility in Lackawanna; $4.6 million for bridge and track rehabilitation on the Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad; and $1.6 million to enhance rail infrastructure in Sangerfield for improved access to local and international markets.

The New York City Department of Small Business Services (NYCSBS) and the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) have each received two $10 million awards. The NYCSBS will use its funding for two projects: building a fully electrified maritime hub in Hunts Point and rehabilitating Pier 10 to support the Red Hook Container Terminal. The LIRR’s two awards will fund upgrades to the Fresh Pond Yard and English Kills bridges to meet modern loading and clearance standards.

The Passenger and Freight Rail Assistance Program is administered by the New York State Department of Transportation and funds projects that support the safe movement of freight goods, improve service reliability to retain and grow manufacturing jobs, and support economic development. Winning projects were selected through a competitive solicitation process and rated based on established criteria including a benefit cost analysis, adherence to regional economic development plans, safety enhancements, compatibility with other private and public investments, and actions that enhance resilience and reduce climate risk.

Eligible project activities included track and bridge rehabilitation; yard, terminal and siding construction; elimination of clearance obstructions; wharf, dock and bulkhead construction and reconstruction; dredging; at-grade crossing railroad crossing resurfacing; material handling equipment storage facilities; wayside detectors and other projects that enhance the safe movement of goods, economic competitiveness and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Freight rail and port infrastructure is critical to New York’s global footprint while providing cost-effective solutions to getting goods to market quickly and efficiently. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s commitment to advancing our rail and port capabilities, New York is making crucial infrastructure investments that will help the state remain competitive as an economic leader while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Assemblymember Magnarelli said, “I’m pleased to see these important investments in New York’s rail and port infrastructure. Our freight rail network in New York is a vital component not only in the State’s commerce system, but also our national system, getting goods where they need to go and keeping unnecessary traffic off our roads.”

Port and Freight Rail Infrastructure Projects List

Capital Region – $6,523,386

$4,203,111 to Pan Am Southern, LLC for rehabilitation of the Rotterdam Branch. The project will install continuous welded rail, replace cross ties, turnouts, and ballasts, and surface five miles of track to allow for an increase in maximum allowable speed from 10 to 25 mph along the full length of the branch.

$555,655 to Corinth & Hudson Railway LLC to install new railroad ties and replace the crossing surface. The project will maintain the railroad at Class 2 conditions so it can continue delivering high-quality passenger rail services for 37,000 annual users.

$464,620 to Albany Port Railroad Corp to offset cost increases for its Tier 4-compliant switch locomotive, replacing its current Tier 0 unit. The project will reduce fuel use, lower NOx, PM, and CO2 emissions, and generate economic benefits exceeding the investment.

$1,300,000 to NYSDOT for the Hudson Line Passive Crossing Improvement Project, which will upgrade passive crossings with active warning devices. The project will enhance the safety and reliability of Amtrak service by reducing the potential for rail-vehicle and rail-pedestrian interactions and will strengthen safety and security for the surrounding areas.

Central New York Region – $3,729,375

$3,729,375 to New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway for the construction of 5,280 feet of new track and two turnouts to be used as a Serving Yard Track in Onondaga County. The project will support the growth of regional rail traffic including the Syracuse Interchange with CSX.

Finger Lakes Region – $20,430,243

$5,964,817 to Rochester & Southern Railroad for the replacement of the Oatka Creek Bridge as well as tie replacement on the RSRR main line. The project will enhance infrastructure and improve economic competitiveness.

$3,076,338 to Rochester & Southern Railroad to replace the Spring Creek Bridge with a new substructure and superstructure, perform tie replacement, and rehabilitate three grade crossing surfaces. The project will enhance infrastructure and improve economic competitiveness.

$1,771,805 to Seneca County IDA to connect a grain facility to the Finger Lakes Railway in Waterloo, NY, improving freight access for local producers. The project will reduce truck traffic and emissions while increasing efficiency and supporting agricultural viability.

$3,323,623 to Wyoming County IDA to construct and install additional rail spurs, pads, switches, and driveways to increase the capacity of the Wyoming Transfer Station. The project will improve overall efficiency and create opportunities for continued growth.

$1,734,000 to Arcade and Attica Railroad Corp to make necessary upgrades and replacements while preventing railroad closure, as businesses in the local economy rely heavily on the railroad.

$4,559,660 to Livingston County IDA for the construction of the Jaguar Tubulars New Rail Facility, which will allow for the loading and unloading of rolled coil steel from railcars. The project will increase job growth, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and lower the number of trucks traveling on highways.

Mohawk Valley – $5,363,134

$3,029,850 to Mohawk Adirondack & Northern Railroad to upgrade the yard ladders in the Utica Yard with new, heavier rail. The project will increase capacity and durability while enhancing safety.

$673,300 to Leatherstocking Railway Historical Society to expand its rail facilities in Cooperstown Junction, NY by acquiring additional real estate for a run-around track and equipment storage facilities adjacent to its property. The property acquisition and new tracks will enable operations to expand eight miles south of Milford to Cooperstown Junction, where there is an interchange with Norfolk Southern Railway.

$1,659,984 to Oneida County IDA for the Sangerfield Rail Efficiency Project, which will enhance rail infrastructure for efficient grain and feed loading and unloading, improving access to profitable local and international markets. The project will enable the movement of weighed commodities by rail, benefiting local producers and the broader New York region.

New York City – $40,000,000

$10,000,000 to New York City Department of Small Business Services for the Hunts Point Marine Terminal Development Project, which will support a new fully electrified maritime hub while also reducing GHG emissions, creating jobs, and mitigating congestion. This grant will fund electric infrastructure (to support electric cargo handling equipment charging and shore power), new operational facilities, and enhanced site security.

$10,000,000 to New York City Department of Small Business Services to rehabilitate and extend the functional life of Pier 10, which is key to the critical operational needs of the Red Hook Container Terminal and hundreds of waterfront jobs.

$10,000,000 to Long Island Rail Road to replace the LIRR Fresh Pond Yard Bridge with a new structure that meets all modern loading and clearance standards. The project will ensure continued movement of nearly all freight rail on and off Long Island and accommodate future growth.

$10,000,000 to Long Island Rail Road to rehabilitate the LIRR English Kills Bridge to meet modern loading and clearance standards. The project will ensure continued movement of freight rail to a key yard in Brooklyn and accommodate future growth.

North Country – $7,283,124

$5,663,124 to Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority to replace approximately 10 miles of rail, one turnout, four private crossings, and line/surface track, as well as continue bridge rehabilitation to upgrade a segment of the Ogdensburg Branch to accommodate industry-standard 286k cars.

$1,620,000 to St. Lawrence IDA to rehabilitate track, reconstruct grade crossings, and improve transloading capabilities to maintain and expand rail service.

Western New York – $17,749,221

$4,392,639 to Erie County IDA for the Welded Tube USA Rail Spur Project, which will construct a new rail spur to support the operation of Welded Tube USA. The rail spur will enable the efficient transport of products, thereby reducing truck loads and emissions.

$1,745,815 to Erie County IDA for the Buffalo Southern Railroad Track Improvement Project, which will restore five miles of rail corridor on the Buffalo Southern Railroad Main line. Upgrades include replacing failing timber deck, missing stone ballast, and a concrete culvert, as well as rehabilitating siding to return the track to a FRA Class 2 status for improved safety, efficiency and reliability.

$3,645,000 to Falls Road Railroad Company to replace aging rail in the mainline and use the released material to construct new sidings to improve capacity. The project will increase safety and capacity of the Falls Road Railroad.

$3,284,640 to South Buffalo Railway Company to establish direct rail access at the UFP facility in Lackawanna, NY, by constructing three new rail spurs that connect to the South Buffalo Railroad (SBRR), reducing truck traffic, lowering emissions, and enhancing operational efficiency.

$4,681,127 to Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad to replace over 21,000 feet of rail, repair four bridges, rehabilitate four turnouts, and improve nine grade crossings on the BPRR Main Line and Machias Secondary between Buffalo and the Pennsylvania state line. The project will avoid slow orders and contribute to a state of good repair along the line.

