Advocates Support for Universal Child Care

Following Governor Kathy Hochul’s announcement to deliver universal childcare for children under five years old across the state, leaders in the child care space, advocates, unions, elected officials, educators and parents are voicing their support of this unprecedented investment that will serve New Yorkers and their families.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “Governor Hochul's proposal for childcare will ensure affordability and quality for New York parents. SUNY is proud to prepare an excellent childcare workforce for New York State and is committed to supporting this effort by ensuring that there are additional high-quality childcare educators. We commend Governor Hochul for this bold proposal, and look forward to continuing our efforts to help ensure every student, including those with young children, have the support and services they need to thrive at the SUNY campus of their

choice.”

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “As a university where one-tenth of students are parents themselves, we know that the ability to access high quality and affordable childcare is critical to remove barriers to economic opportunity and social mobility. That’s why CUNY is proud to join this ambitious effort by expanding the pipeline of qualified educators who are ready to meet the needs of New York’s families. We applaud Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani for their vision in making this extraordinary investment.”

State Senator Kevin Parker said, "Governor Hochul has made a historic commitment with universal, free child care for every two-year-old in New York City. This policy turns child care from a major household expense into a driver of economic growth. By pairing statewide investment with strong partnership from the mayor, New York is saving families billions of dollars, giving children an equal start, and strengthening the workforce. This is the most ambitious early-education expansion in the nation, and New York is proving it can be done. I look forward to working closely with the Governor to build on this momentum for the people of our great state."

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “An investment in a child at a young age is an investment in a lifetime of success. For working families trying to make ends meet, universal child care is a weight off their shoulders, giving their children access to high-quality care while allowing them to invest in their child’s future. I applaud Governor Hochul for making this a priority for all of New York State and leading the way towards a more affordable home for all.”

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez said, "As someone who plans to start a family in New York, I am relieved that our state is acting today on universal child care. I am so proud to have joined Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani to deliver on our promise to New Yorkers and make universal child care a reality in New York State. Our working families and children deserve an affordable and dignified life, and I am committed to working with city and state leadership, my colleagues, and advocates to deliver for them.”

State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said, “Universal child care has been central to why I ran for the State Senate, and today’s announcement that universal child care is on its way to becoming a reality marks a significant moment for New York families. As a mom of two, I understand how important it is to know your children are in good hands without having to break the bank. Working families should not have to scrape by or make impossible tradeoffs just to ensure their children are cared for while they’re at work. This is a major step forward for working families across New York, and I know it will be life-changing for my constituents on both sides of the Verrazzano. I look forward to seeing universal child care fully come to fruition.”

Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn said, "Expanding Universal Pre-K through age four is more than an education policy — it is a quality-of-life commitment to our diverse families. It’s simple: when we invest early, we ease the financial strain on parents and strengthen child development at its most critical stage. Governor Hochul’s leadership recognizes that child care is not a luxury — it is essential infrastructure for our workforce, our economy, and our future.”

Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi said, "I appreciate Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani's leadership and look forward to working together to advance these expansions that will bring New York meaningfully closer to universal child care. As we move forward, we must prioritize compensation for the underpaid, undervalued workforce that are the heart and backbone of everything we hope to achieve in childcare. With the strong partnership we’ve seen from the Executive and the Legislature, I’m confident we can deliver these historic results for New Yorkers this session.”

Assemblymember Sarah Clark said, “Today’s child care announcement from Governor Kathy Hochul is a historic and a significant step toward our collective goal to achieve Universal Child Care across the state. As a mom of three, this issue has always been a top priority for me both personally and professionally. Our #MomSquad members in the state legislature, along with our first mom governor, all deeply understand the life-changing impact child care has on our children, working families and our business community. The achievements we have made over the years have been impressive but the investment and commitment to Universal Child Care announced today is a game changer. I am beyond excited to hear support for state-wide Universal Pre-K and increased investments in the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP). As the budget process moves forward over the next few months, there is so much to build on to ensure we properly invest in CCAP to meet the needs of every eligible family, expand support for our child care workforce and innovate new ideas through pilots to better deliver care in our local communities. These are shared values we all agree on, I look forward to working with the Governor toward our goal of making this a reality.”

Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes said, “This historic investment in child care is a transformative step toward a more just and affordable New York. By expanding free child care for two-year-olds in New York City and strengthening the 3K program, we are recognizing child care for what it truly is: essential infrastructure that allows families — especially working-class, immigrant, and low-income parents — to thrive. For too long, families have been forced to choose between quality care for their children and staying financially afloat. This commitment brings us closer to universal child care, eases the crushing cost burden on parents, and invests in the caregivers and educators who make our communities stronger. I applaud Governor Hochul, Mayor Mamdani, and our partners for continuing to move New York toward a future where every family, regardless of zip code or income, has access to high-quality, affordable child care.”

Assemblymember Phara Souffrant Forrest said, “As a mother and as an assemblymember, I’m excited to see New York take an important step towards universal child care. I welcome the proposal to provide care for two-year-olds in New York City and to strengthen the existing 3K program by Mayor Mamdani and Governor Hochul. Childcare should be treated as an essential public good that each family has access to so they can thrive.”

Assemblymember Brian Cunningham said, “As a dad to my 2-year-old son Senator, I know firsthand how life-changing access to affordable, high-quality child care can be for families. Today’s announcement to expand universal child care for New Yorkers under five is an important step toward easing the burden on working parents, strengthening our communities, and ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive. I look forward to working with colleagues across the state to build on this momentum and deliver real relief for families in our district and beyond.”

Assemblymember Monique Chandler-Waterman said, “As a mother of four, an educator, and a lifelong advocate for families, I know firsthand how hard it is for working parents to secure safe, affordable child care. Having founded and operated a 24/7 child care center, I’ve seen the real consequences when families are forced to choose between paying bills and caring for their children. That’s why, as a Member of the New York State Assembly Children and Families Committee, I fought alongside Chair Hevesi and child care advocates to deliver a historic $2.2 billion statewide investment in child care in this year’s budget. This funding will stabilize child care programs and expand subsidies for New York City families — helping parents stay in the workforce and giving children the strong start they deserve. Investing in early childhood care and education is not just good policy — it’s a commitment to our families, our caregivers, and the future of New York State.”

Assemblymember Charles D. Fall said, “Every family deserves to know their child is safe, supported, and learning while they work to provide. Universal child care makes that possible. This investment lifts a real burden off parents, gives children a stronger start in life, and brings stability to families who have been stretched too thin for too long. It’s a meaningful step toward opportunity and fairness for working families across New York, and I’m proud to stand with Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani as they lead on this critical issue.”

New York City Comptroller Mark Levine said, “Childcare is one of the biggest expenses facing a young family, and it is driving many young families out of New York. This trend has enormous impacts on our communities and economy,” said New York City Comptroller Mark Levine. “We’ve seen the difference access to universal access to quality care can make for young people and their families, and by expanding it to 2 year olds the governor is making a powerful investment in the future of our youngest and in tackling our affordability crisis.”

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and partnership in advancing universal child care for New York families. Ensuring access to 2-Care and strengthening 3K is about giving every child an equal start while providing parents with the affordable, high-quality care they urgently need. As a mother, this commitment is deeply personal, and today’s announcement brings us closer to making universal child care a reality so families can stay, work, and thrive in New York City and across our state. The New York City Council looks forward to partnering with Mayor Mamdani to launch 2-Care for All and realize the promise of universal 3K access in New York City.”

New York City Council Member Farah N. Louis said, “Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership brings New York meaningfully closer to universal child care for families with children under four, delivering a long overdue breakthrough for working parents across our state. By expanding access, closing long standing gaps, and including middle income families who were previously excluded, this initiative strengthens financial security for households and removes one of the greatest barriers keeping women from fully participating in the workforce. Reliable, affordable child care is economic infrastructure, and this investment will support family stability, workforce participation, and long term economic growth in communities across New York. I applaud Governor Hochul for continuing to fulfill her commitments and for advancing a vision that centers families, equity, and opportunity.”

New York City Council Member Sandy Nurse said, “Governor Hochul is showing the leadership we need to achieve universal childcare in our city and across our state. New York families are being crushed by the rising costs of everything, especially childcare. With Trump slashing childcare funds in blue states like ours, this investment is essential to keeping our families here.”

New York City Council Member Mercedes Narcisse said, “Universal child care is a real game changer for so many working families, especially here in Brooklyn where the cost of care often forces parents to make difficult choices. Expanding free child care to two-year-olds and strengthening 3K will allow families to stay in the workforce while ensuring children get a strong, healthy start. As a nurse and a mother, I know how critical these early years are, and I appreciate the Governor and Mayor’s commitment to making child care more accessible and affordable for all New Yorkers.”

New York City Council Member Lincoln Restler said, “Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani understand that working families with young children are struggling to afford to call New York City home. This extraordinary investment in 2K for All, commitment for every New York City family to have a 3K seat, and funding to preserve 60,000 vouchers for low income families is transformational. We are truly building a pathway to universal childcare for all New York City families — generating tremendous benefits for our children, working parents, and our whole society.”

New York City Council Member Rita Joseph said, “Governor Kathy Hochul’s and Mayor Mamdani’s unwavering commitment to expanding access to affordable, high-quality child care represents a transformative step toward securing the future of New York’s children and families. By implementing a partnership with Mayor Zohran Mamdani to provide free childcare for two-year-olds and building upon the success of the 3K program, the Governor is not only making child care more accessible, but is also taking bold, necessary actions to reduce the financial burden on families. With an $8 billion investment already setting the stage for a more inclusive system, this unprecedented initiative will ensure that children across New York State regardless of their background can access the care and support they deserve. The expansion of this system will save families billions and give our youngest learners a stronger foundation for success.”

New York City Council Member Carmen De La Rosa said, “Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani are starting off strong with investing in universal childcare! As a mother in a woman-majority Council, it has been our priority to uplift our youngest New Yorkers and ensure working-class families can succeed without the weight of childcare costs. As the federal government seeks to divest billions in childcare funding, NYC is stepping up and leading by example.”

New York City Council Member Yusef Salaam said, “Universal child care is economic infrastructure — full stop. Governor Hochul’s partnership with Mayor Zohran Mamdani to expand free, high-quality child care for our youngest New Yorkers will ease the cost-of-living crisis for working families, support parents — especially mothers — returning to the workforce, and give every child a strong start in life. By strengthening 3K and expanding access for two-year-olds, this plan recognizes that child care is not a luxury, but a public good that our city and state must invest in together.”

New York City Council Member Justin Sanchez said, “Free child care for children as young as two is a game changer for parents and children in the Bronx and beyond. It is the type of initiative that residents in my district will see and feel the impact of immediately. I’m looking forward to seeing their lives improve and the ensuing ripple effects it will have on quality of life and local economies throughout the entire state for years to come.I applaud the Governor and our city leaders for working together to make this possible and for setting the tone for the kind of collaborative, people-first leadership New Yorkers deserve in the years ahead.”

New York City Council Member Harvey Epstein said, “Far too many New Yorkers are being priced out of basic necessities, and childcare is one of the biggest burdens families face. I applaud Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani’s unprecedented $4.5 billion investment to deliver free, universal childcare for nearly 100,000 children across New York City. This is exactly the kind of bold action working families need.”

New York City Council Member Shaun Abreu said, “Universal childcare is one of the most effective policies that we can champion to make our city more affordable. Child care is critical relief for working families, who too often have to make impossible decisions between care and work. This historic investment is a game-changer that honors our commitment to serving families across New York. It will strengthen our community for generations to come, and I applaud Governor Hochul, Mayor Mamdani, and Speaker Menin for their steadfast commitment on this issue.”

New York City Council Member Virginia Maloney said, “Universal child care is vital economic infrastructure. It determines whether parents can work, whether families can stay in their communities, and whether children get the strong start they deserve. Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani’s plan builds on years of progress and moves New York decisively toward a system that works for families, educators, and providers alike. Expanding free care for two-year-olds and strengthening 3K brings us closer to a city and a state where child care is reliable, affordable, and treated as essential. This policy is good for families, good for the economy, and a great example of responsible, people-focused government.”

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said, “Today’s announcement is a win for working families across New York City, which honors the dignity of the parents who juggle work and caregiving every day. This historic investment is a step towards keeping families rooted in their communities and ensuring our children have access to the opportunities they need to thrive. I am grateful to Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani for their leadership and support in making childcare much more accessible and affordable for New Yorkers just eight days into this new era for NYC.”

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “Every family in New York deserves access to safe, high-quality childcare, and the plan Governor Hochul unveiled today is a transformative step toward that goal. By expanding universal care and supporting working families, we are investing not only in our children’s futures, but in the strength and resilience of every community across Manhattan.”

Village of Hempstead Mayor Waylyn Hobbs said, “Universal childcare is not a luxury, it is the foundation of a fair society. Every child deserves the opportunity to thrive and with Governor Hochul's bold plan, every child in the Village of Hempstead will benefit. Thank you Governor Hochul for investing in our children’s future.”

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Bob Duffy said, “Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce is encouraged by Governor Hochul's announcement today and her ongoing commitment to ensuring all New Yorkers have access to childcare. Expanding capacity for reliable and safe care for children throughout our state will grow our workforce and set hard-working New Yorkers up for sustained career success. We look forward to the Finger Lakes Region and other Upstate communities benefiting from these investments. Greater Rochester Chamber is eager to continue collaborating with Governor Hochul and our Rochester delegation to address the regulatory environment inhibiting childcare providers and to identify solutions that help businesses support their employees.”

NYSUT President Melinda Person said, “We applaud the Governor’s commitment to achieving truly universal Pre-K by expanding access and strengthening the resources that make quality early learning possible. By increasing funding alongside new seats, the state is helping ensure programs are well-supported, embedded within public schools, and staffed by educators with the training and certification children deserve. That’s how we make sure every child enters kindergarten ready to learn. This is what it looks like to put families first and build a future rooted in opportunity and affordability.”

United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said, “Today, Gov. Hochul and Mayor Mamdani put children and families first by announcing a roadmap to bring universal childcare to all New Yorkers. We support the Governor's and Mayor's proposals to expand care to 2-year-olds in New York City; to expand 3K and PreK seats where they are desperately needed; to invest $1.2 billion more in childcare vouchers statewide to help parents cover costs; and to ensure home-based childcare providers receive the financial support they have long been denied. We are ready to help turn this plan into reality.”

UAW Region 9A Director Brandon Mancilla said, “We were proud today to stand with elected allies, and union siblings as the Governor and Mayor announced a historic investment in childcare guaranteeing universal pre-k statewide and funding 2-care in NYC—two demands we have been leading on this year. This will put money back in working families pockets and enshrine labor standards in early childhood education bringing a $26 billion return on investment for New York. I feel proud as a New Yorker that we are seizing this moment.”

Actors’ Equity Association said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani for your historic partnership to deliver universal childcare. This roadmap is a game-changer for making New York more affordable. We hope arts workers will be at the table to ensure this plan benefits all working parents.”

Moms First Founder and CEO Reshma Saujani said, “Governor Hochul’s announcement is a turning point for families across the state. It shows what's possible when parents, businesses, and policymakers come together and treat child care as the economic priority it has always been. New York just proved it can be done, now it’s time to take this blueprint and make every city in the country a place where families can afford to raise their kids.”

Robin Hood CEO Richard R. Buery Jr., said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York is making one of the most significant commitments in the country to strengthen the child care system families rely on. When child care is unaffordable or unavailable, parents’ jobs are put at risk, children miss out on critical early learning, and poverty becomes harder to escape. Governor Hochul has been a true partner and a champion for families — someone who understands that real progress requires real investment. Having helped lead the launch of universal pre-K in New York City in 2014, I’ve seen the transformative impact of free, high-quality, full-day child care on children and parents alike. This proposal builds on that legacy and puts New York on a path toward a more affordable, more equitable future that sets a new standard for the nation.”

United Way of New York City President and CEO Grace Bonilla said, Childcare is the heart of our affordability crisis. For far too long, New York families have had to make the impossible choice between earning a living and ensuring their child receives quality care. We applaud Governor Kathy Hochul for her visionary leadership to advance universal child care - supporting families, strengthening our economy and ensuring New York's future is raised with dignity.

New Yorkers United for Child Care Executive Director Rebecca Bailin said, “This is a historic moment for New York families. Governor Hochul listened to parents and today she led. This plan reflects what families have been fighting for— including a statewide Pre-K guarantee and funding for 2-Care. It offers a real path to making New York affordable for working families. Credit is also due to Mayor Mamdani, who made child care a central campaign issue and a must-have for the state. By bringing together the Governor and Mayor around a shared commitment to child care, tens of thousands of families could finally get the relief they desperately need. The momentum is undeniable: yesterday, 30 legislators — many of them parents themselves — stood with us in Albany and pledged to make universal child care a reality. Parents in New York have been demanding relief for years. This year, we are confident we can get this across the finish line.”

New York Early Childhood Professional Development Institute Executive Director Dona Anderson said, “This historic investment brings New York closer than ever to making the transformative potential of universal child care a reality for families across the state. By pairing expanded access to child care with investment in the early childhood workforce and higher education, New York is recognizing the educators and caregivers who make this system work and affirming that a strong, supported workforce is the foundation of high-quality care and learning that every child deserves.”

The Century Foundation Women's Economic Justice Director and Senior Fellow Julie Kashen said, “At a time when the Trump Administration’s policies are making life harder and more expensive for families every day, Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani are doubling down on their commitment to children and families. This proposal sets New York on a path to ensure parents can afford great child care, early educators are paid fairly for their essential work, and more high quality options will be available and drive down costs. This proposal is just the start but it shows that Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani are prepared to meet this moment for children, families, and communities across the state. We look forward to working with them however we can to make this proposal a reality—New Yorkers can’t afford to wait.”

Citizens Union Executive Director Grace Rauh said, “Governor Hochul’s child care announcement represents a powerful and important step toward easing the crushing cost burden facing New York families and stabilizing a sector that is essential to our economy. Her work in partnership with Mayor Mamdani on this crucial issue underscores the growing momentum behind treating child care as the essential public good it is. Child care is not a luxury. It is economic infrastructure. Governor Hochul’s commitment reflects a recognition that child care must be prioritized and treated with urgency. Today’s announcement shows how state and city leaders working together can move New York beyond piecemeal fixes toward a child care system that works for families, providers, and employers alike — a win for New Yorkers and for the future of our city.”

Child Care Council CEO Jeff Pier said, “Child care is essential infrastructure, and today’s announcement recognizes its critical role in supporting families, employers, and our broader economy. Expanding universal access will help close equity gaps, strengthen and stabilize child care providers, and support the early childhood workforce that makes quality care possible. These investments acknowledge the true value of early educators and the vital role they play in children’s development. This is a win for children, families, and New York’s future.”

The Children's Agenda Policy Director Pete Nabozny said, “We applaud Governor Hochul’s historic announcement today to accelerate progress towards universal child care and pre-kindergarten across New York state. This is a huge win for families across every community in the state and helps make New York a more affordable place to start and raise a family. Child care is critical to helping our state's children, families, businesses, and economy thrive. With this proposal today, Governor Hochul builds upon her legacy of historic investments in children and families and moves New York significantly closer to achieving universal child care."

Early Care & Learning Council Executive Director Meredith Chimento said, “Early Care & Learning Council, and the network of Child Care Resource Centers (CCRCs), are very pleased with Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani’s historic child care announcement. We applaud the State’s commitment to expanding the vital Child Care Assistance Program which will continue to provide working families with quality, accessible, and affordable early education. CCRCs are uniquely positioned to support the expanded role out of CCAP through our partnerships with community based organizations and our unique ability to navigate the complex child care system. This expansion coupled with making Pre-k truly universal statewide will ensure that New York’s children get all of the building blocks to a successful future, we owe them nothing less.”

Empire State Campaign for Child Care Campaign Manager Shoshana Hershkowitz said, “Since 2017, the Empire State Campaign for Child Care has been tirelessly advocating for a path to universal child care in New York State. Our coalition of parents, early childhood educators, and policy advocates have called for robust investment in the Child Care Assistance Program, a permanent compensation fund for the child care workforce, and bridge programs to expand universal child care in communities across the state. Today’s announcement addresses many of our key priorities, and is a wonderful foundation in achieving our shared vision of a child care system that works for every New Yorker.”

Win President & CEO Christine C. Quinn said, “The high cost of childcare is a driving force in the family homelessness crisis. For families living in shelter, lack of access to childcare is a major barrier to moving into permanent, stable housing. Governor Hochul’s leadership and unprecedented investment announced today put hardworking families first and built a solid foundation for statewide universal childcare. Aided by the extraordinary vision of Mayor Mamdani, New York is one step closer to ending the family homelessness crisis. We applaud Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani for taking a critical step toward universal childcare – a core tenet of the affordability agenda championed by both leaders. We stand ready to work with city and state leaders to immediately implement these investments and to fully realize the promise of universal childcare across the state in the years to come.”

Minority Millennials Founder & President Dan Lloyd said, “I thank Governor Kathy Hochul for taking bold, decisive action to make child care affordable for families across New York. For millennials and working parents, the cost of child care has become an unsustainable burden, often rivaling rent or mortgage payments and pushing families into financial stress. This plan makes clear that child care is not a luxury, it is essential infrastructure. By expanding free child care and universal pre-K statewide without raising taxes, New York is directly addressing one of the biggest drivers of cost-of-living pressure and family instability. At Minority Millennials, we see parents doing everything right working, studying, and building toward the future, yet falling behind because child care is unaffordable or inaccessible. This initiative will ease that strain, reduce stress, support workforce participation, and help prevent families from slipping into poverty. Governor Hochul’s leadership sends a strong message: New York is serious about affordability, family stability, and the economic future of the next generation.”

Schuyler Center for Analysis and Advocacy Vice President of Policy Dede Hill said, “Nearly nine years ago, the Schuyler Center for Analysis and Advocacy joined early childhood advocates, grassroots organizers, child care providers, and parent leaders to found the Empire State Campaign for Child Care in the wake of a bruising battle to fend off an Executive Budget proposal to cut funding for the child care assistance program (CCAP). How far we have come: Today, Governor Hochul — standing with NYC Mayor Mamdani — proposed a $1.2 billion recurring increased investment in the CCAP program along with significant, thoughtful expansions to pre-K, 2-Care in New York City, and universal child care pilot programs in communities outside of New York City. The groundwork for this historic proposal was laid by the unflagging efforts of the parents and child care providers, community, union, and business leaders that make up the ESCCC and the broader movement for universal child care. We applaud Governor Hochul - a leader who has championed child care for decades, and Mayor Mamdani, a bold visionary for affordability - for creating this concrete roadmap to universal child care. This investment will lighten a financial and mental burden that so many New York families shoulder, while ensuring that our children are well-cared for. Today’s announcement will propel New York State toward the ultimate goal of statewide universal child care – for all children, no exceptions.”

NOW-NYC President Sonia Ossorio said, “This is a game changer for mothers. Lack of universal child care pushes women into lower-paying, part-time, or informal work, undermining a family's financial security and a woman's job prospects. No mother should have to choose between caring for her children and creating a future for herself and her family.“

United Way of the Greater Capital Region President & CEO Peter Gannon said, “It’s no secret families are facing pressure on their household budgets and the increased costs of childcare are a leading factor. Governor Hochul’s proposal is a serious commitment to New York families, our child care workforce and — most importantly— our children to make sure every New Yorker gets off to the best start possible.”

Grand Street Settlement Chief Executive Officer Robert Cordero said, “We’re thrilled that Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani have teamed up to make universal child care a reality for New Yorkers. Grand Street Settlement is excited to work alongside their administrations to ensure this system provides living wages for educators, funding to build out new facilities, strengthening of the workforce pipeline, and smart partnerships that make child care part of every community.”

Long Island Children's Museum President Erika Floreska said, “When children have access to quality care and early learning experiences, they have more opportunities to explore, create, and grow- and that benefits every family and community we serve. When children benefit, we all benefit.”

YMCA of Greater Rochester President & CEO Ernie Lamour said, “At the YMCA of Greater Rochester, we see every day how access to high-quality, affordable child care is essential for children to thrive and for working families to succeed. Governor Hochul’s plan strengthens providers, supports educators, and ensures more children from every walk of life will enter school ready to learn. We support her vision and look forward to working with our partners and government leaders to ensure the program is fully and sustainably funded, so providers can deliver on these goals without being left to absorb the costs themselves, and families across our region and the state see real, lasting impact.”

Capital District YMCA President & CEO David Brown said, “We applaud Governor Hochul’s bold leadership and commitment to making child care more affordable and accessible for families across New York State. Universal child care is a game changer for working families and for our economy. For more than a century, YMCAs have been trusted community partners providing high-quality early childhood education and care, particularly for families who need it most. We stand ready to work alongside the State and local leaders to help deliver on this vision and ensure children have safe, nurturing environments where they can learn, grow, and thrive.”

Rockland County YMCA CEO Phillip Donnelly said, “Affordable, high-quality child care plays a vital role in supporting families and strengthening communities,” said Phil Donnelly, CEO of the Rockland YMCA, the largest child care provider in Rockland County. “Governor Hochul’s investment in universal child care is an important step toward expanding access to safe, nurturing early learning environments and supporting parents’ continued participation in the workforce. The Rockland County YMCA recognizes this commitment to New York’s families and future.”

WNY Women's Foundation CEO Sheri Scavone said, “At a time when mothers are leaving the workforce at the highest rate in more than 40 years, New York cannot afford to stand still. We applaud the Governor for advancing a Universal Child Care system, beginning with universal access to high-quality Pre-K. Child care is economic infrastructure that is essential to keeping parents working and strengthening the future workforce. Evidence from our neighbor, Canada shows that universal child care boosts women’s labor force participation, raises wages, and delivers public returns that exceed the initial investment. The Governor’s bold commitment to early education and care is a smart, urgent strategy for growing New York’s economy.”

Goddard Riverside President Roderick L. Jones said, “Kudos on taking the long view with this plan! This is a strategic investment in New York City; it’s the cornerstone of a well-prepared workforce, which makes us the ideal city for business development.”

Chinese-American Planning Council (CPC) President and CEO Wayne Ho said, "As an early childhood education provider for hundreds of families across New York City, and through our programs connecting thousands of families to childcare programs through our Family Child Care Networks (FCCNs) and as a member of the Child Care Resource & Referral (CCR&R) Consortium, we know firsthand the importance of providing every child with a strong start. We are thrilled to see this commitment from Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani to meaningfully invest in the expansion of childcare for families in New York. Increasing access to these crucial academic and social-emotional development programs for children and providing quality child care for working families is a critical tool in addressing the affordability crisis and gives families a fair shot at thriving in New York. We look forward to working closely with the State and City Administrations to ensure that immigrant, low-income families, and children with special needs can access child care, and that community-based and home-based providers and staff have the resources, wage parity, and support to successfully implement high-quality early childhood education programs across the State.”

New York State School Boards Association Executive Director Robert Schneider said, “We are greatly encouraged by Governor Hochul’s plan to provide funding for universal childcare for children under age five. We are particularly pleased that the Governor’s plan will fund both additional Pre-K seats and increase funding for existing seats. Strong Pre-K programs can make a meaningful difference in a child’s development and education. On behalf of school boards across the state, we appreciate the Governor’s continued focus on the importance of early childhood education.”

School Administrators Association of New York State Executive Director Jenn Carlson said, “The provision of child care for two year olds is an important next step in building a strong early care and education system to support families with young children in New York State. A fulsome early care system that supports strong early childhood education programs is critical for ensuring that all students attain the developmental and educational experiences needed to reach their full potential.”

New York State Council of School Superintendents Executive Director Charles Dedrick said, ”School leaders across New York State have long-recognized the value of quality Universal Prekindergarten programs in giving children a head start on success in school. The strong increases in per-child UPK funding that Governor Hochul is proposing will help districts to launch or expand programs and to pay for existing seats, lessening strain on property taxpayers.”

