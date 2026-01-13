Vesta integrates with Floify to streamline borrower intake

This integration ensures cleaner data at the start of the process, stronger automation throughout the workflow, and a smoother borrower journey from application through closing.” — Monica Raciti, Head of Partnerships at Vesta

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vesta, the AI-native mortgage LOS, is excited to announce its partnership with Floify, a leading provider of mortgage point-of-sale software.This native API integration brings Floify’s digital application and disclosure workflows directly into Vesta’s intelligent, event-driven platform, enabling lenders to streamline borrower intake, centralize communication, and automate document collection.By embedding Floify’s powerful customer experience capabilities directly into Vesta’s LOS, lenders can eliminate duplicative data entry, reduce manual handoffs, and accelerate time-to-close. Borrowers and partners get a secure, intuitive portal for applications and documents, while lenders receive cleaner, more structured data to drive downstream workflows.“Pairing Floify’s POS with Vesta’s AI-native LOS creates the tightly connected front-end and fulfillment experience lenders need,” said Monica Raciti, Head of Partnerships at Vesta. “This integration ensures cleaner data at the start of the process, stronger automation throughout the workflow, and a smoother borrower journey from application through closing.”“Our integration with the Vesta LOS platform reinforces Floify’s commitment to delivering a modern, connected point-of-sale experience. Together, we’re helping lenders eliminate manual work, improve efficiency, and stay compliant—setting a new standard for how digital closings should operate.”About Vesta:Vesta is the AI-native loan origination system and agent platform for mortgage, powering banks, independent mortgage banks, and fintech lenders. Built on a modern, cloud-native system of record, Vesta gives lenders a single source of truth—every loan, borrower, property, and document is versioned, auditable, and accessible via API—so teams and agents operate from the same trusted context. Vesta blends deterministic rules and configurable workflows with autonomous agents that can interpret documents, call domain tools (e.g., income and asset calculators, conditions, disclosures, pricing and fee workflows), and orchestrate work across teams and third parties with traceable outcomes and human oversight. The result is faster cycle times, lower cost per loan, and a scalable “agent factory” operating model. Founded in 2020, Vesta is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures, and Zigg Capital. Learn more at www.vesta.com About Floify:Floify is a fully configurable point of sale (POS) platform that streamlines the loan process with a secure application, communication and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners and other mortgage stakeholders. Its Dynamic AI feature reimagines the mortgage application process by moving document collection and AI-driven data extraction to the very beginning of the process, allowing borrowers to upload key documents and have applications prepopulated with verified information, accelerating pre-approvals and simplifying the borrower experience. Floify is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch Group”) (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more, visit https://floify.com/ or find us on social media at Facebook LinkedIn , or Twitter / X

