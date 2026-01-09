By Philip Bunn, Nicholas Bloom, Craig Menzies, Paul Mizen, Gregory Thwaites and Ivan Yotzov We present new evidence on how firms set prices using direct questions from a large economy-wide survey of UK firms. Since 2023, 54% of firms report setting prices in a state-dependent manner, as opposed to changing prices at fixed intervals. In contrast, 44% of firms used state-dependent pricing in 2019. Smaller firms, those with a higher share of non-labour costs, and those reporting higher subjective uncertainty around sales and prices are more likely to be state-dependent. We then analyse the implications of price-setting behaviour for inflation dynamics. State-dependent firms experienced a sharper increase in price growth over 2022–23, and also a faster subsequent decline. Using evidence from a randomised survey experiment, firm-level forecast errors and local projections, we show that prices of state-dependent firms respond more strongly to cost shocks. The difference between state-dependent and time-dependent firms is furthermore larger for bigger shocks, consistent with theoretical predictions. State- and time-dependent pricing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.