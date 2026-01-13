Greenberg & Company Joins KRS CPAs

KRS CPAs welcomes Judy and Stuart Greenberg to the firm

Judith and Stuart Greenberg bring their decades of tax and advisory experience to the KRS Paramus office.

Stuart and Judy care about their clients in the same way we do. We’ve admired their work for years and are proud to welcome them to the firm.” — Maria Rollins, Managing Partner, KRS CPAs

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KRS CPAs ( krscpas.com ) is pleased to announce that Greenberg & Company LLC has joined the firm. The move brings seasoned professionals Judith Greenberg, CPA, MST, and Stuart Greenberg, CPA, MST, into the KRS fold, expanding both the team and its capabilities in tax and advisory services.The firms have collaborated over the past three years, and this combination reflects the natural alignment of their values, service model, and commitment to client relationships.“Stuart and Judy care about their clients in the same way we do,” said Maria Rollins, Managing Partner of KRS CPAs. “We’ve admired their work for years and are proud to welcome them to the firm.”Stuart Greenberg has spent his career advising closely held businesses on tax planning , audits, and valuation work. He holds a Master of Science in Taxation from Seton Hall University. Judith Greenberg is known for her deep knowledge of income tax planning, trust accounting, and estate tax strategy. She earned her Master of Science in Taxation from Pace University and often lectures on complex tax topics. Both began their careers at international firms and bring with them a high level of technical skill and genuine care for client outcomes.As part of the transition, Greenberg & Company clients will now have access to the expanded resources of KRS CPAs and the national network of professionals available through the BDO Alliance USA. The Greenbergs will continue serving clients with the same personal attention, now from the KRS Paramus office.This move strengthens the firm’s ability to serve individuals and business owners across the New Jersey–New York metro area, offering support in accounting, tax, estate planning, and advisory services.About KRS CPAsKRS CPAs is a Paramus, New Jersey accounting firm with a 20‑year record of service to businesses, individuals, and families. The firm helps clients with tax planning and compliance, accounting, auditing, bookkeeping, retirement and estate planning, and litigation support. KRS is known for responsive client service and strategic financial guidance that makes planning and decision‑making clearer and more manageable. The firm has earned repeated recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey and among the Top 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation, reflecting its commitment to a strong internal culture and employee development. KRS CPAs is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA.Learn more about career opportunities at KRS by visiting krscpas.com/career-opportunities

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.