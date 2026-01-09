Jones & Swanson Opening an Office in Cartersville

Jones & Swanson

CARTERSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jones & Swanson, a 5-star rated personal injury law firm in Marietta, is proud to announce the opening of their Cartersville office . This exciting expansion marks an important milestone for the firm, which has grown steadily over the last decade. The expansion would not be possible without its dedicated commitment to client service, exceptional legal representation, and strong community partnerships.Based in Marietta, Jones & Swanson has earned an outstanding reputation throughout Georgia, reflected in their 500+ 5-star Google reviews and over 45 years of combined legal experience. For more than a decade, the firm has dedicated itself to helping accident victims through some of the most difficult times of their lives. The decision to open a Cartersville location reinforces their mission to make high-quality legal support accessible to even more individuals and families across the state. The new Cartersville office, opening in the heart of the community, stands as a testament to the firm’s continued growth, loyal client base, and expanding referral network.Located at 1124 N Tennessee St #230, this full-service personal injury office will offer comprehensive legal representation across a wide range of case types. Clients in the Cartersville area will have local access to experienced attorneys who handle car accidents, truck and motorcycle collisions, dog bites, premises liability incidents, wrongful death cases, and more. The expansion allows Jones & Swanson to better serve the residents of Bartow County and surrounding communities, ensuring they receive the same award-winning advocacy Jones & Swanson is known for in Marietta.From the moment clients walk through the doors of the new Cartersville office, they can expect a warm, welcoming environment and a legal team dedicated to easing the burdens that follow a personal injury. Jones & Swanson understands how overwhelming these situations can be physically, emotionally, and financially. That’s why they prioritize compassionate communication, clarity, and personalized guidance every step of the way. The firm’s attorneys will be available for in-person meetings, consultations, and community outreach events designed to educate residents about their rights and available legal options after an injury.New clients can count on the Jones & Swanson team to listen closely to their story, evaluate the challenges they face, and build a legal strategy tailored to their individual needs and goals.Their attorneys handle the complex aspects of the legal process so clients can focus on healing and recovery. From answering questions and addressing concerns to negotiating with insurance companies and pursuing maximum compensation, the firm’s commitment to advocacy remains steadfast.The Cartersville office will offer free consultations, access to legal resources, and prompt support. Whether you or someone you know has been injured in a car or truck accident, dog bite incident, slip and fall, or any situation caused by another’s negligence, the team at Jones & Swanson is ready to help.We can be reached by phone at (678) 946-2916 or by email at intake@awjlaw.com.Our website is www.awjlaw.com

