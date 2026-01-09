FreshRealm Announces UFC Ignite, All-New Home Delivery Meal Program

Meals Provide Expert-Backed Nutrition Designed to Support Individual Health and Fitness Goals

LANCASTER, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FreshRealm, the fresh foods platform, today announced UFC Ignite, a first-of-its-kind, sports-affiliated meal plan created in collaboration with UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization. The UFC Ignite Program will deliver chef-designed, performance-driven meals, engineered by the UFC Performance Institute, directly to consumers’ doorsteps.

UFC Ignite meals, designed by UFC nutrition and performance experts, provide balanced, nutrient-rich meals tailored to individual wellness goals. UFC Ignite is now available nationwide throughout the continental U.S., with meals available to order at www.ufcignite.com.

UFC Ignite offers nearly 200 total meals, with a rotating weekly menu featuring more than 60 selections. UFC Ignite offers flexible plans to cut, maintain, or build body weight based on customers’ health goals.

Every meal is developed with input from the UFC Performance Institute, the world’s first mixed martial arts multi-disciplinary research, innovation, and performance center. All meals contain 25-60 grams of protein per serving and are made with high-quality ingredients, free from synthetic colors.

The UFC Ignite Philosophy

“FreshRealm is honored to partner with UFC®, one of the most recognized brands in sports and an innovative organization, especially when it comes to supporting athlete performance through nutrition,” said Michael Lippold, Founder & CEO of FreshRealm. “Whether you are a busy parent, an office professional, or a weekend warrior, this collaboration makes it easier to add discipline and improved nutrition to your life. We are delivering high-quality, delicious, and nutrient-dense meals straight to your doorstep—no prep, no mess, just easy to enjoy and keep you moving towards your goals.”

Dr. Duncan French, Senior Vice President, UFC Performance Institute, added, “At the UFC Performance Institute, our responsibility has always been to translate world-class performance science into meaningful, real-world impact for athletes. With UFC Ignite, we’re doing exactly that, but for everyone—taking the nutrition principles, processes, and standards we use every day with UFC® athletes and thoughtfully applying them to the everyday consumer. Partnering with FreshRealm enables us to deliver high-quality, convenient meal solutions that reflect our evidence-based approach to fueling health, performance, and long-term wellbeing.”

In addition to home delivery via www.ufcignite.com, individual UFC Ignite meals will also be available at select retailers later this year.

About FreshRealm

FreshRealm is the architect of a better food system built for the future—so that everyone, every day, everywhere can access fresh food. FreshRealm's innovative fresh meals platform enables partners to grow, expand, and diversify their product offering to meet surging consumer demand at a fraction of the cost. The company provides unmatched scale, robust data, culinary expertise, offering flexible and fully customized fresh meals options, supply chain and quality assurance, and efficient nationwide fulfillment. For more information on FreshRealm please visit www.FreshRealm.com.



About the UFC Performance Institute

The UFC Performance Institute (UFC PI) is the world’s first mixed martial arts multi-disciplinary research, innovation and performance center. The UFC PI is equipped with a full-time staff of experts in the fields of strength and conditioning, nutrition, and physical therapy, with a designed focus to providing athletes with world-class performance optimization. The first facility opened in Las Vegas in 2017, followed by additional locations in Shanghai in 2019 and Mexico City in 2024. All UFC PI services are offered at no cost to UFC athletes. For more information on the UFC Performance Institute, please visit www.ufcpi.com.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 330 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to more than 950 million broadcast and digital households across more than 210 countries and territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit www.UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

