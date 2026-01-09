Western Cape Mobility on strengthening learner transport safety

As schools across the Western Cape reopen on 14 January, the Western Cape Mobility Department is stepping up efforts to ensure the safe transportation of learners to and from school.

With over 3500 registered scholar transport operators, and over 6000 operating licences across the province, the Department recognises the critical role that scholar transport plays in connecting learners to education, opportunity, and a better future.

To support compliance and improve safety standards, the Department will be offering free vehicle checks for scholar transport operators from 12 to 16 January, between 8am and 3pm. Various municipalities and private testing centres will also be participating in this initiative. Operators can attend at the following testing centres for a free vehicle check:

Gene Louw Traffic College, Brackenfell Boulevard

Saldanha Bay Municipality, Municipal Testing Centre, Suffren Street, Langebaan (Please note: only vehicles with a Gross Vehicle Mass not exceeding 3 500kg are eligible for testing at the Saldanha Bay facility)

Saldanha Bay Municipality, West Coast Testing Centre, 16 Velddrif Road, Velddrif

Swartland Municipality Testing Centre, Malmesbury Street, Malmesbury

Swartland Municipality Testing Centre, River Street, Moorreesburg

Swellendam Municipality Testing Centre, Koringlands Street, Swellendam (Please note: free testing will only be available 12 and 13 January between 8am and 10am)

Hessequa Municipality Testing Centre, Mulder Street, Riversdale

AVTS Airport, Boston Circle, Airport Industria, Cape Town

AVTS Bellville, C/O Duminy & Voortrekker Roads, Bellville

AVTS CDB, 86 Sir Lowry Road, Cape Town

AVTS Kenilworth, 422 Imam Haron Road, Lansdowne

AVTS Strand, 3 Calvyn Street Strand

AVTS Table View, 139 Blouberg Road, Blouberg

AVTS Wingfield, Olympic Park, Voortrekker Road Goodwood

Operators are also encouraged to visit any vehicle testing centre closest to them in order to have their vehicles checked at minimal cost.

The free checks will be carried out by qualified examiners and will focus on key vehicle safety components, including tyres, brake lights, suspension and wipers. If any defects are found, motorists are encouraged to have them repaired to ensure their own safety, and that of learners and other road users.

The checks are not a full roadworthy test. They simply assess whether the vehicle is safe to drive. Driver licences will not be checked for fines or warrants. After the inspection, each vehicle will get a printed report showing any issues that need attention. These checks aim to ensure that scholar transport vehicles are roadworthy and compliant as the school year begins.

In addition, the Department’s Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) will make its Operator Helpdesk on Wheels available at the Gene Louw Traffic College in Brackenfell during the free vehicle testing period. This mobile service will assist scholar transport operators with:

Verifying operating licence applications

Guidance on how to apply for operating licences

Progress updates on pending applications

Addressing any queries related to operating licences

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku said learner transport safety requires active participation from government, operators, and parents alike. “Learner transport plays a vital role in connecting our children to learning and opportunity. With thousands of scholar transport operators on our roads each day, compliance and safety are non-negotiable. By offering free vehicle checks and bringing regulatory services directly to operators through the Helpdesk on Wheels, we are making it easier prioritise the safety of our learners. I call on parents, operators, and all road users to take personal responsibility for protecting the lives of our children,” said Minister Sileku.

Parents and guardians are reminded that any vehicle transporting learners for reward must have a valid operating licence.

Parents/guardians are encouraged to:

Confirm that the operator has a valid operating licence

Ensure that drivers hold a Professional Driving Permit (PrDP)

Check that the vehicle is roadworthy

Ensure that vehicles are never overloaded

Never allow learners to be transported on the back of a bakkie

Scholar transport operators are urged to:

Ensure that the correct operating licence for learner transport is in place

Only operate roadworthy vehicles

Employ qualified drivers with valid Professional Driving Permits

Never overload, never rush, and only load and offload learners at safe, designated areas

“Road safety starts with compliance and accountability. Operators carry the primary responsibility to ensure that vehicles and drivers are fully compliant, and parents play an important role by choosing transport services that prioritise safety. These free vehicle checks help address potential risks early, before lives are put in danger,” said Maxine Bezuidenhout, Chief Director Traffic Management.

The Department’s Provincial Traffic Law Enforcement and Road Safety Management teams will be conducting targeted operations and learner-focused initiatives across the province to support the safe transportation of learners.

The Department calls on all residents to take personal responsibility for learner safety by obeying road rules, exercising patience near schools, and remaining vigilant during peak school travel times. Together, we can ensure that every learner in the Western Cape arrives at school, and returns home, safely.

Media enquiries:

Muneera Allie

Head of Communication

Western Cape Mobility Department

Tel: 021 483 9483

E-mail: Muneera.allie@westerncape.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

