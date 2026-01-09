congatec expands its Computer-on-Module portfolio with 18 new product families

Dr. Dominik Ressing, CEO of congatec, and Konrad Garhammer, COO and CTO of congatec, are excited to further expand congatec’s portfolio and market leadership in application-ready Computer-on-Modules.

Integration of JUMPtec modules creates the world’s most comprehensive portfolio of application-ready COM platforms

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- congatec – a leading vendor of embedded and edge computing technology – is expanding its Computer-on-Module portfolio with 18 new JUMPtec product families. The move follows the acquisition of Kontron’s module business in July 2025. As a result, customers now have access to the world’s most comprehensive range of application-ready COM-HPC, COM Express, SMARC, and Qseven modules – engineered to the renowned “Designed in Germany” quality standard.As part of the integration, congatec is incorporating the new product families into its aReady.COM portfolio of application-ready hardware and software building blocks. This enables developers to integrate modules much more easily into their applications, improving time-to-market, reliability, and design confidence. Existing JUMPtec customers will continue to have unrestricted access to all products, services, and established ordering processes, ensuring full design security and continuity for their applications.“With our significantly expanded portfolio, one in four embedded modules worldwide now comes from congatec – underscoring our strong market position,” explains Dominik Ressing, CEO at congatec. “Our customers can integrate the highest CPU performance density with full signal compliance across designs ranging from small form factors to high-performance edge computing. In particular, they benefit from our aReady. strategy, which provides the industry’s broadest selection of application-ready hardware and software building blocks – simplifying development and accelerating time-to-market.”“Our expanded expert team enables faster innovation across more form factors while delivering stronger global service and support,” adds Konrad Garhammer, COO and CTO at congatec. “This is reflected in our most recent product launches, including the first high-performance Arm module with QualcommDragonwing™ IQ-X processors based on COM-HPC Mini, and the simultaneous launch of five new modules featuring the new IntelCore™ Ultra Series 3. Together, these achievements demonstrate our innovation strength and deliver technology leadership with long-term roadmap security for our customers.”Further information on the integration of the JUMPtec module portfolio into congatec’s offering is available at: https://www.congatec.com/en/jumptec/ * * *About congateccongatec is a leading global provider of high-performance hardware and software building blocks for embedded and edge computing solutions based on Computer-on-Modules (COMs). These advanced computer modules drive systems and devices across industries such as industrial automation, medical technology, robotics, telecommunications, and more. congatec's high-performance aReady. ecosystems simplify and accelerate the solution development, from COM to cloud. This application-ready approach combines COMs with services and customizable technologies that enable cutting-edge advancements in system consolidation, IoT, security, and artificial intelligence. Supported by its majority shareholder, DBAG Fund VIII – a German mid-market fund focused on driving growth for industrial enterprises – congatec has the financial backing and M&A expertise to capitalize on expanding market opportunities. For more information, visit www.congatec.com or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.Reader Enquiries:congatecDan DemersPhone: 858-457-2600Dan.Demers@congatec.comPress Contact:congatecJanene RaePhone: 858-457-2600janene.rae@congatec.com

