Wyoming Charter School Intent to Apply Window Now Open

The Wyoming Charter School Authorizing Board (WCSAB), in collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Education, has opened the Intent to Apply Form for individuals and organizations interested in submitting an application for a future charter school. Interested parties are encouraged to complete the Intent to Apply Form no later than January 31.

Completing the form is the first step of the charter school application process and provides prospective applicants with an opportunity to formally express their intent to propose a new state-authorized or district-authorized charter school. Submitting an intent to apply allows the WCSAB or a local school district to support applicants in early planning, transparency, and communication. Submitting the form does not constitute a full charter application, but it is a recommended preliminary step for those considering applying to open a charter school. The application window for new charter schools will be March 1–31.

Prospective applicants may include educators, community organizations, nonprofit entities, and other groups committed to expanding high-quality educational opportunities for students and families.

For more information, contact Elaine Marces, Charter School Team Supervisor, at elaine.marces@wyo.gov or 307-823-0172.

– END –

Media Contact:

Linda Finnerty, Chief Communications Officer

307-777-2053

linda.finnerty@wyo.gov