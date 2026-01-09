A Trusted Bible Study Resource Returns to the Spotlight

Teacher Friendly Bible Lessons on Short Notice by P.J. Mann

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Originally released in January 2019, Teacher Friendly Bible Lessons on Short Notice by P.J. Mann is once again gaining attention as Christian Faith Publishing reintroduces this practical and inspiring resource to a new generation of teachers, leaders, and everyday believers. This renewed spotlight aims to retrigger awareness of a timeless tool designed for those called to teach—often with little time to prepare.| This 554-page guide features 52 complete Bible lessons suitable for students from Grade 6 to adult. Each lesson includes:- Printed Scripture passages- A clear summary and review of key points- Life-application questions for real-world reflection- A suggested closing prayer- A Bible quiz for reinforcement or time-fillingWhether you're a substitute teacher, small group leader, or someone asked to speak on short notice, this book ensures that meaningful, Scripture-centered lessons are always within reach. It also includes seasonal lessons for Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas—making it a versatile companion for year-round ministry.“These lessons are intended to be easy to use for anyone who can read English. Even those inexperienced in teaching will find them accessible and effective,” says author P.J. Mann.Beyond the classroom, these lessons are ideal for home Bible studies, youth gatherings, nursing home ministry, prison outreach, or personal devotionals. Its adaptability makes it a valuable addition to any Christian’s library.About the AuthorP.J. Mann is a devoted Christian educator and writer with a heart for making Bible study approachable, practical, and spiritually enriching. Mann’s work reflects a deep commitment to equipping believers with tools that foster growth and confidence in sharing the Word.AvailabilityTeacher Friendly Bible Lessons on Short Notice is available now in Kindle and paperback editions through major retailers.Rediscover this essential resource—and keep the Word ready, even on short notice.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.