Corsight Platform 1.0.0: Setting the Operational Standard for Face Intelligence at Scale

Built for real-world law enforcement operations, Platform 1.0.0 enables scalable deployment, continuous investigation & confident action from command to field.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imperfect video, crowded scenes, constant motion, and strict governance requirements are the daily realities that law enforcement and leading security agencies face.

Operating effectively in this environment requires more than advanced algorithms; it demands systems that can be trusted to perform continuously, at scale and under real-world pressure.

After working closely with some of the world’s most innovative law enforcement agencies, Corsight is releasing Platform 1.0.0, a Platform shaped by operational use, real world challenges, and wild-tested use cases.

Platform 1.0.0 unifies live detection, retrospective analysis, and field operations into a single operational layer, designed to function reliably from the edge through centralized systems and out to users on the ground.

By reinforcing reliability, intelligence continuity, and execution across the organization, Platform 1.0.0 enables agencies to scale coverage, act faster, and operate with confidence, without increasing infrastructure complexity, operational burden, or privacy risk.

It marks the transition from advanced capability to premium operational discipline, built for organizations that incorporate Face Intelligence into critical daily operations.

This release focuses on three areas that are fundamental for Face Intelligence to reliable operation at scale: system capacity, intelligence continuity, and execution in the field.

1. More Cameras, Same Resources

For large-scale law enforcement and national security agencies, infrastructure constraints are not an abstract concern, they directly limit coverage, responsiveness, and operational reach. As deployments grow, agencies need to extend camera coverage and analytical depth without being forced into constant hardware expansion or rising energy overhead.

Platform Version 1.0.0 is designed in direct response to this reality.

With this release, agencies can sustain high-scale operations by:

Processing more camera streams on existing compute capacity

Expanding deployments without needing to buy additional hardware

Preserving performance and operational stability as analytical demand grows

These capabilities reflect what premium agencies require in practice: the ability to scale confidently, predictably, and continuously. They are the result of sustained collaboration with high-volume deployments, where system capacity is a daily operational constraint, not a theoretical benchmark.

What this means in practice:

Organizations can add more cameras without adding servers.

Sites operating near their compute limits can now connect additional streams on the same hardware while maintaining real-time performance.

Advanced analytics can run at scale without compromise.

Higher-frequency face search and watchlist matching can be enabled across all streams without lowering resolution, reducing frame rates, or disabling features to stay within compute limits.

As deployments grow, the cost per camera drops.

Multi-site rollouts can standardize on the same hardware while expanding capacity, reducing the number of servers required, lowering energy consumption, and simplifying long-term operations.

2. Connecting Detection and Investigation

For premium security and law enforcement agencies, a real-time alert is only the beginning.

Critical decisions require immediate context, what occurred before, how frequently it happened, and whether it reflects a broader operational pattern, without slowing response time.

Platform 1.0.0 connects live detection and retrospective analysis into a single, continuous intelligence workflow, ensuring context and continuity are available while events are still unfolding.

Faster, Higher-Quality Investigations

In high-pressure environments, operational advantage is defined by how quickly agencies can establish context, arrive at conclusions, and act, and Platform 1.0.0 is built to make that difference:

Video processing now runs in parallel, not sequentially

A new backend scheduler enables multiple videos to be analyzed simultaneously

Processing times have dropped from minutes to seconds

Default analysis quality has been raised to deliver more robust results

Investigators can now move from detection to insight while events are still operationally relevant.

Unified Access, Controlled by Roles

Live monitoring and investigative analysis now operate within the same platform environment, governed by role-based access controls.

This ensures that:

Sensitive historical data is only available to authorized users

Different teams, operators, investigators, supervisors - all work from the same system without overexposure

Intelligence flows seamlessly, governed by built-in privacy and access controls.

What this means in practice:

An incident is detected in real time.

Within minutes, investigators can process tens or even hundreds of hours of video across multiple cameras, quickly reconstructing an individual’s movements and identifying relevant appearances. Once defined as a suspect, whenever they reappear, authorized users receive real-time alerts with full context already in place.

Decisions are made faster, based on verified history and continuity, not isolated detections.

3. Intelligence at the Point of Action

For premium security and law enforcement agencies, the greatest operational risk often appears in the final mile. Intelligence may exist in the central system, yet at the same time critical decisions are made in motion, on the ground.

Platform 1.0.0 extends operational intelligence directly to the field. A new mobile application for iOS and Android is designed specifically for officers, guards, and security personnel operating outside the control room.

The application enables:

Real-time alerts delivered directly to field personnel

On-the-spot identity comparison and suspect handling

An operational interface built for fast-moving, high-pressure environments

This capability is not an add-on. It reflects how high-scale operations function in practice: where field teams must act with confidence, assisted by verified intelligence, without relying solely on centralized command centers.

What this means in practice:

A field officer receives an alert immediately. Whether patrolling an event, moving between zones, or off-post briefly, the guard receives alerts directly, with operational intelligence always accompanying them.

What ultimately distinguishes Platform Version 1.0.0 is not a single capability, but the standard it is built to meet. Corsight is designed for environments where performance is measured in real operating conditions, not controlled tests, where video is imperfect, scenes are crowded, and decisions carry real consequences. It is a platform chosen by organizations for whom good enough is not enough, and where reliability, precision, and ethical responsibility are essential to protecting communities, operations, and public trust.

Corsight Platform Version 1.0.0 is now available.

