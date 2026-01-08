Search.com Acquires Direqt AI Search

Leading Publisher-Focused AI Search Business Joins Search.com

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Search.com, a leader in performance marketing and AI search solutions, today announced the acquisition of Direqt AI Search, an AI-powered search business incubated by Redirect Ventures.

Direqt AI Search combines the strengths of keyword-based and semantic search and was built to help publishers deliver the intuitive, high-quality search experiences audiences now expect in the era of AI. This strategic deal marks a significant expansion of Search.com’s ability to deliver next-generation AI search solutions to publishers.

Direqt AI Search will be integrated under the Search.com portfolio, a division of Ad.com Interactive Media, Inc. This move offers Ad.com’s direct advertisers unprecedented access to premier publishers with high engagement metrics. In addition, the acquisition provides publishers with AI-driven, non-programmatic monetization that does not require Ads.txt declaration.

“By bringing together Direqt AI Search and Search.com’s monetization capabilities, we’re creating a new revenue stream and deeper user engagement for publishers while delivering a seamless search experience for users,” said Melissa Anderson, President of Search.com.

“We are thrilled to be joining an organization that has an experienced leadership team and shared vision for AI driven solutions for publishers” said Nick Martin, Co-founder of Direqt AI Search. "Teaming up with Search.com team gives us advertising and publisher relationships that will diversify Direqt’s AI search solutions to a larger audience."

Direqt AI Search is designed to work on behalf of publishers and their audiences, using AI to improve content discovery, relevance, and engagement while preserving publisher control and strengthening the overall user experience. This publisher-first approach aligns closely with Ad.com’s mission to empower companies to maximize their digital assets and build sustainable revenue streams in an increasingly complex online ecosystem.

“From the beginning, our focus was on helping publishers deliver modern, AI-powered search experiences that work for both publishers and their audiences,” said John Duffy, Managing Director of Redirect Ventures. “We’re excited to see the business we incubated become part of Search.com.”Prior to the acquisition, Direqt AI Search was developed and operated within Direqt Inc., which now continues its venture studio activities under the name Redirect Ventures. Following the transaction, Direqt AI Search becomes part of Search.com.

About Redirect Ventures

Redirect Ventures builds new ventures from the ground up and invests in exceptional companies focused on applied AI. From developing early prototypes to backing funded startups, the firm partners with founders who have the vision and drive to turn AI innovation into real-world, market-ready solutions.Its approach combines hands-on operational expertise with strategic capital. Redirect Ventures doesn’t just write checks — it works alongside founders, bringing decades of experience in building, scaling, and transforming AI-powered businesses into market leaders. Learn more at redirectventures.ai

About Ad.com Interactive Media, Inc.

Ad.com is a leader in next-generation digital media and performance advertising platforms that help brands and publishers drive results through precision data, contextual AI, and scalable innovation. With more than two decades of experience across search, display, native, and video advertising, Ad.com is reshaping the future of digital media. The Ad.com family of companies includes AdMedia, Advertising.com, Public Good, and Search.com, along with a global team of more than 350 professionals across the USA, Canada, the UK, India, and Dubai, serving many of the world’s leading brands and publishers.

