Lee Air Announces New Acquisition for 2026

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lee Air, Inc. , is proud to announce the purchase of the assets of Advent Aircraft Systems, Inc. , Tulsa, OK. The transaction closed on December 31, 2025. The operations of Advent will be moved to Lee’s 85,000 sq ft engineering and manufacturing facility in Wichita. This acquisition enables Lee Air to bring the performance and safety of anti-skid braking systems to general aviation and military markets, in addition to electronically controlled power brake systems with or without anti-skid control to the UAS market.Ken Goldsmith, President and majority shareholder of Advent said “the transaction with Lee Air is intended to help Advent’s aircraft braking systems and components realize their full market potential and confidently meet increased production rates in the coming years.”Bennie Lee, President and owner of Lee Air, agreed that “the Lee Air team is enthusiastic about the addition of the Advent products to our established line of aircraft systems and components. We look forward to offering our existing and new customers this additional capability for their manned and uncrewed aircraft.”###Founded in 1981, Lee Air engineers, manufactures, and certifies aircraft systems and components. Based in Wichita, Kansas, Lee Air is a privately owned manufacturer boasting consistently high OEM ratings for quality, reliability, and delivery.Advent Aircraft Systems designs, analyzes, manufactures, tests, certifies and supports proprietary braking systems and components for air vehicles. The company capabilities include hydraulic, electrohydraulic, electromechanical and electronic components.

